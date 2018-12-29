Amateur Photographer 22-29 December 2018

What’s in AP 22-29 December 2018

Christmas cover stars

Your images that made the shortlist for the cover

Out and about

The AP team presents their own favourite images

Top of the league

Successful shots of 2018

Our images of the year

All these caught our eye over the last 12 months

Pirelli calendar 2019: the inside story

Albert Watson reveals his vision for ‘The Cal’

Best of Reader Portfolio

Your great shots this year

APOY results

The top 30 images from Round 8, Travellers’ Tales

The political landscape

Don McCullin talks about his latest book

Top tips for 2019

Be inspired with our top tips for your photography

The best of 2018

Our reviewers get to grips with their best products

Readers’ favourite kit

And even our readers get a say on their choice buys

Dear Santa

Our 2019 product wishlist… in case Santa’s taking notes

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Genna (Ethiopian Christmas)’, 2018, by Oscar Espinosa

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

COVER PICTURE © Richard McVeigh

