Amateur Photographer 22-29 December 2018

What’s in AP 22-29 December 2018
Christmas cover stars
Your images that made the shortlist for the cover
Win a Canon EOS R
Enter now for your chance to win a Canon EOS R worth £2,350!
Out and about
The AP team presents their own favourite images
Top of the league
Successful shots of 2018
Our images of the year
All these caught our eye over the last 12 months
Pirelli calendar 2019: the inside story
Albert Watson reveals his vision for ‘The Cal’
Best of Reader Portfolio
Your great shots this year
APOY results
The top 30 images from Round 8, Travellers’ Tales
The political landscape
Don McCullin talks about his latest book
Top tips for 2019
Be inspired with our top tips for your photography
The best of 2018
Our reviewers get to grips with their best products
Readers’ favourite kit
And even our readers get a say on their choice buys
Dear Santa
Our 2019 product wishlist… in case Santa’s taking notes
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Genna (Ethiopian Christmas)’, 2018, by Oscar Espinosa
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
COVER PICTURE © Richard McVeigh
