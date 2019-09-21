Amateur Photographer 21 September 2019

What’s in AP 21 September

One lens to rule them all

Making the most of 50mm. We asked three photographers why they still love this lens

Something old, something new

Why using vintage lenses on modern cameras has never been more popular

SheClicks on display

An exhibition celebrating stunning work by female photographers

Behind the print

Pro Ross Hoddinott shows how best to create wall space-worthy prints

Join the club

We take a good look at the creative goings-on at the Harrow Camera Club

Why buy brand-new?

Second-hand alternatives to a new Canon EOS 90D

Lightroom tips

James Paterson takes a good look at lens correction and perspective

More lens for your money

Andy Westlake unearths the best second-hand lenses currently on offer for under £200

Second-hand steals

Six readers discuss their favourite second-hand lenses. You can’t afford to miss this

Final analysis

Damien Demolder considers… ‘Renée Sintenis’, c. 1929-32, by Gerty Simon

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital