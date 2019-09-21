Amateur Photographer 21 September 2019

Amateur Photographer Cover AP 21 September 2019

What’s in AP 21 September

 

One lens to rule them all
Making the most of 50mm. We asked three photographers why they still love this lens

Something old, something new
Why using vintage lenses on modern cameras has never been more popular

SheClicks on display
An exhibition celebrating stunning work by female photographers

Behind the print
Pro Ross Hoddinott shows how best to create wall space-worthy prints

Join the club
We take a good look at the creative goings-on at the Harrow Camera Club

Why buy brand-new?
Second-hand alternatives to a new Canon EOS 90D

Lightroom tips
James Paterson takes a good look at lens correction and perspective

More lens for your money
Andy Westlake unearths the best second-hand lenses currently on offer for under £200

Second-hand steals
Six readers discuss their favourite second-hand lenses. You can’t afford to miss this

Final analysis
Damien Demolder considers… ‘Renée Sintenis’, c. 1929-32, by Gerty Simon

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham

 

