Amateur Photographer 21 September 2019

What’s in AP 21 September
One lens to rule them all
Making the most of 50mm. We asked three photographers why they still love this lens
Something old, something new
Why using vintage lenses on modern cameras has never been more popular
SheClicks on display
An exhibition celebrating stunning work by female photographers
Behind the print
Pro Ross Hoddinott shows how best to create wall space-worthy prints
Join the club
We take a good look at the creative goings-on at the Harrow Camera Club
Why buy brand-new?
Second-hand alternatives to a new Canon EOS 90D
Lightroom tips
James Paterson takes a good look at lens correction and perspective
More lens for your money
Andy Westlake unearths the best second-hand lenses currently on offer for under £200
Second-hand steals
Six readers discuss their favourite second-hand lenses. You can’t afford to miss this
Final analysis
Damien Demolder considers… ‘Renée Sintenis’, c. 1929-32, by Gerty Simon
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital