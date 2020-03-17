Amateur Photographer 21 March 2020

What’s in AP 21 March 2020
7 days: this week’s news
It’s good to share: readers’ pictures
Used and approved?
Inbox
Best western
Sony Imaging Edge tutorial
Low budget? No problem
In at the deep end
Join the club
Second-hand full-frame bargains
Meike MK 50mm F1.7: lens test
Accessories
Tech talk
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham
