What’s in Amateur Photographer 21 July 2018

Stay sharp handheld

James Abbott reveals how to get super-sharp shots when shooting handheld

For the love of dogs

The results of The Kennel Club’s Dog POTY 2018

Capture modern engineering

Enter this contest aiming to banish outdated engineering stereotypes

Lea of the land

Lea Tippett talks about his love for the outdoors and Sigma gear

Straighten up

David Clapp tells you how to master the art of tilt–shift photography

Building on success

Terry Hall tells AP the secrets behind his great architectural shots

Hire a lens

Michael Topham explains the ins and outs of lens hire and tests six services

Cheap creative lenses

Andy Westlake tries out some inexpensive optics

Ten classic lenses from photo history

John Wade is your guide to some of the most interesting lenses ever

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Ex-prisoners Riaan and Armiena in their Shack, Cape Town 2005’, by Mikhael Subotzky

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Wildlife Watch

Reader Portfolio

Legends

Accessories

Tech Talk

