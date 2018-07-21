What’s in Amateur Photographer 21 July 2018
Stay sharp handheld
James Abbott reveals how to get super-sharp shots when shooting handheld
For the love of dogs
The results of The Kennel Club’s Dog POTY 2018
Capture modern engineering
Enter this contest aiming to banish outdated engineering stereotypes
Lea of the land
Lea Tippett talks about his love for the outdoors and Sigma gear
Straighten up
David Clapp tells you how to master the art of tilt–shift photography
Building on success
Terry Hall tells AP the secrets behind his great architectural shots
Hire a lens
Michael Topham explains the ins and outs of lens hire and tests six services
Cheap creative lenses
Andy Westlake tries out some inexpensive optics
Ten classic lenses from photo history
John Wade is your guide to some of the most interesting lenses ever
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Ex-prisoners Riaan and Armiena in their Shack, Cape Town 2005’, by Mikhael Subotzky
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Wildlife Watch
Reader Portfolio
Legends
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES clockwise from top © Robyn Pope / Henk Meijer/Alamy Stock Photo / 2018 by Auction Team Breker, Cologne, Germany (www.Breker.com) / Michael Topham
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital