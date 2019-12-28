Amateur Photographer 21-28 December 2019

What’s in AP 21-28 December
Christmas cover stars
The winner and runners-up
News review 2019
What do you remember?
Out and about
Our own favourite images
Take the throne
Winners from 2019’s photographic competitions
Our images of the year
Enjoy the talent on show
The big picture show
Jeff Bridges talks all things photography
Favourite reader photos 2019
Revisit some great images
APOY Round 8
And the 2019 winner is…
Ad infinitum
A nostalgic look at old ads
Ultimate hardware tips
Get the best from your kit
Second-hand classic
Fujifilm X-T10
Best kit of 2019
What we loved this year
Readers’ kit of the year
What you loved this year
Is the DSLR dead?
We give our thoughts on the state of the market
Boxing Day bafflers
AP’s Christmas quiz
Regulars
Viewpoint
Inbox
Behind the print
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURES © Kelly Haskett / Angela Nicholson
