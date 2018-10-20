Amateur Photographer 20 October 2018

Amateur Photographer Cover 20 October 2018

What’s in AP 20 October 2018


Photo stories
Angela Nicholson speaks to Sudanese photographer Ola Alsheikh about her pictures of modern Sudan

It’s all in the detail
Autumn really is the perfect time to perfect your macro skills, says
Tracy Calder

Go with the flow
Amy Davies talks to photographer Barbara Cole about her impressionistic work

Legends
Cecil Beaton shot some of the most notable figures of the 20th century

Location guide
You won’t be short of inspiration on Dartmoor, says Claire Gillo

The power of HSS
Rotolight’s High Speed Sync LED flash is put to the test by James Paterson

Affordable Affinity
Can Serif’s image-editing program be a serious rival to Photoshop?

Digital classics
John Wade takes a good look at those early digital models, now considered
classics of their time

H&Y magnetic filter frames
A clever quick-release filter system, reviewed by Michael Topham

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Retreat from Moscow’, 1941, by an unknown Wehrmacht photographer

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Jacky Parker / Alamy Stock Photo

