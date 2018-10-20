Amateur Photographer 20 October 2018

What’s in AP 20 October 2018
Photo stories
Angela Nicholson speaks to Sudanese photographer Ola Alsheikh about her pictures of modern Sudan
It’s all in the detail
Autumn really is the perfect time to perfect your macro skills, says
Tracy Calder
Go with the flow
Amy Davies talks to photographer Barbara Cole about her impressionistic work
Legends
Cecil Beaton shot some of the most notable figures of the 20th century
Location guide
You won’t be short of inspiration on Dartmoor, says Claire Gillo
The power of HSS
Rotolight’s High Speed Sync LED flash is put to the test by James Paterson
Affordable Affinity
Can Serif’s image-editing program be a serious rival to Photoshop?
Digital classics
John Wade takes a good look at those early digital models, now considered
classics of their time
H&Y magnetic filter frames
A clever quick-release filter system, reviewed by Michael Topham
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Retreat from Moscow’, 1941, by an unknown Wehrmacht photographer
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Jacky Parker / Alamy Stock Photo
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital