What’s in Amateur Photographer 20 June 2020

7 days

It’s good to share

A good sort: how to organise your photos in Lightroom

Inbox

Confinement creativity

Proprietary software

When Harry Met

Join the club

Fujifilm X-T200 review

Film stars

Accessories

Tech talk

Buying Guide: mirrorless lenses

Legends of photography

COVER PICTURE © Getty Images

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine! Find current subscription offers on

our website: shop.kelsey.co.uk/AMP

Contact: subs@kelsey.co.uk

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please call 01959 543 747.

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital