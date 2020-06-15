What’s in Amateur Photographer 20 June 2020
7 days
It’s good to share
A good sort: how to organise your photos in Lightroom
Inbox
Confinement creativity
Proprietary software
When Harry Met
Join the club
Fujifilm X-T200 review
Film stars
Accessories
Tech talk
Buying Guide: mirrorless lenses
Legends of photography
COVER PICTURE © Getty Images
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine! Find current subscription offers on
our website: shop.kelsey.co.uk/AMP
Contact: subs@kelsey.co.uk
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please call 01959 543 747.
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital