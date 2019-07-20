Amateur Photographer 20 July 2019

What’s in AP 20 July

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II

Michael Topham takes a first look at Canon’s latest compact camera arrival

Promising the moon

Ollie Taylor tells us how to overcome the challenges in including the moon in landscape images

Shooting for the moon

Steve Fairclough speaks to Piers Bizony about photography’s role in recording space missions

Then and now

Amy Davies discovers more about the RPS exhibition on the moon missions

Earthrise by William Anders

In this Photo Insight, Tracy Calder looks at the most famous photo of Earth taken by Apollo 8 in 1968

New Lightroom updates explained

James Paterson looks at Lightroom’s useful tweaks

The first camera on the moon

John Wade takes a look at the evolution of cameras for space missions

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3

Andy Westlake examines an all-in-one superzoom with a phenomenal focal-length range

Legends

Steve Fairclough on the career that earned Erwin Blumenfeld a place in the pantheon of fashion photographers

COVER PICTURES © Stan Dzugan/Getty Images / NASA

