Amateur Photographer 20 July 2019

What’s in AP 20 July
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Michael Topham takes a first look at Canon’s latest compact camera arrival
Promising the moon
Ollie Taylor tells us how to overcome the challenges in including the moon in landscape images
Shooting for the moon
Steve Fairclough speaks to Piers Bizony about photography’s role in recording space missions
Then and now
Amy Davies discovers more about the RPS exhibition on the moon missions
Earthrise by William Anders
In this Photo Insight, Tracy Calder looks at the most famous photo of Earth taken by Apollo 8 in 1968
New Lightroom updates explained
James Paterson looks at Lightroom’s useful tweaks
The first camera on the moon
John Wade takes a look at the evolution of cameras for space missions
Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3
Andy Westlake examines an all-in-one superzoom with a phenomenal focal-length range
Legends
Steve Fairclough on the career that earned Erwin Blumenfeld a place in the pantheon of fashion photographers
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Join the Club
Accessories
Tech Talk
