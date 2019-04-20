Amateur Photographer 20 April 2019

What’s in AP 2o April 2019

Lumix G90

Michael Topham takes a first look at Panasonic’s latest G-series model, the Panasonic Lumix G90

Rewind to film

John Wade explains all you need to know about using film cameras

The way we were

Amy Davies speaks to veteran photographer Homer Sykes

Second-hand love

Hollie Latham Hucker and Amy Davies speak to six pros who enjoy using second-hand cameras

Five ladies shooting

AP took five readers to Brighton to shoot with mystery gear from MPB

Seeing another light

Paul Gallagher talks about infrared photography

Winning with aperture dimming

James Paterson discusses True Aperture Dimming™ on Rotolight’s LEDs

Second-hand bargains

Audley Jarvis identifies today’s best second-hand digital models that are worth you checking out

Film favourites

Andy Westlake on some of his favourite film cameras

Cheap as chips

Michael Topham shares his experience of buying a used Fujifilm X-T10

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Broken Treasures II’, c. 1997, by Frances Schultz and Roger Hicks

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Photo Stories

Club Profile

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Ben Hall / John Wade / Michael Topham / Matilda Temperley

