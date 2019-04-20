Amateur Photographer 20 April 2019

What’s in AP 2o April 2019
Lumix G90
Michael Topham takes a first look at Panasonic’s latest G-series model, the Panasonic Lumix G90
Rewind to film
John Wade explains all you need to know about using film cameras
The way we were
Amy Davies speaks to veteran photographer Homer Sykes
Second-hand love
Hollie Latham Hucker and Amy Davies speak to six pros who enjoy using second-hand cameras
Five ladies shooting
AP took five readers to Brighton to shoot with mystery gear from MPB
Seeing another light
Paul Gallagher talks about infrared photography
Winning with aperture dimming
James Paterson discusses True Aperture Dimming™ on Rotolight’s LEDs
Second-hand bargains
Audley Jarvis identifies today’s best second-hand digital models that are worth you checking out
Film favourites
Andy Westlake on some of his favourite film cameras
Cheap as chips
Michael Topham shares his experience of buying a used Fujifilm X-T10
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Broken Treasures II’, c. 1997, by Frances Schultz and Roger Hicks
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Photo Stories
Club Profile
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Ben Hall / John Wade / Michael Topham / Matilda Temperley
