Amateur Photographer 20 April 2019

Amateur Photographer 20 April 2019 cover for web

What’s in AP 2o April 2019

Lumix G90
Michael Topham takes a first look at Panasonic’s latest G-series model, the Panasonic Lumix G90

Rewind to film
John Wade explains all you need to know about using film cameras

The way we were
Amy Davies speaks to veteran photographer Homer Sykes

Second-hand love
Hollie Latham Hucker and Amy Davies speak to six pros who enjoy using second-hand cameras

Five ladies shooting
AP took five readers to Brighton to shoot with mystery gear from MPB

Seeing another light
Paul Gallagher talks about infrared photography

Winning with aperture dimming
James Paterson discusses True Aperture Dimming™ on Rotolight’s LEDs

Second-hand bargains
Audley Jarvis identifies today’s best second-hand digital models that are worth you checking out

Film favourites
Andy Westlake on some of his favourite film cameras

Cheap as chips
Michael Topham shares his experience of buying a used Fujifilm X-T10

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Broken Treasures II’, c. 1997, by Frances Schultz and Roger Hicks

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Photo Stories
Club Profile
Accessories
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Ben Hall / John Wade / Michael Topham / Matilda Temperley

 

 

 

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital

 

 