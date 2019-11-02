Amateur Photographer 2 November 2019

What’s in AP 2 November

Fujifilm X-Pro3

Andy Westlake takes a first look at a new rangefinder-style mirrorless model

Sigma fp

Michael Topham gets hands on with the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera

AP Christmas cover competition

Get your image on the cover of our Christmas issue!

Stock market cash or crash?

Matthew Horwood tells us why he shoots for stock photography and how it is still possible to earn good money this way

A lasting legacy

Amy Davies discovers more about a digitisation project revealing Prince Albert’s photographic passion

Still life in the studio

Ian Pack uses Rotolight’s AEOS and NEO 2 bi-colour LED lights for studio still life

Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE

Andy Westlake tries out a lovely, value for money prime for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras

Buying guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Regulars

7 days

It’s Good to Share

Inbox

When Harry Met

Reader Portfolio

Join the Club

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

Final Analysis

COVER PICTURES © Getty Images / ROYAL COLLECTION TRUST/© HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II 2019

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital