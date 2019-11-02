Amateur Photographer 2 November 2019

What’s in AP 2 November
Fujifilm X-Pro3
Andy Westlake takes a first look at a new rangefinder-style mirrorless model
Sigma fp
Michael Topham gets hands on with the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera
AP Christmas cover competition
Get your image on the cover of our Christmas issue!
Stock market cash or crash?
Matthew Horwood tells us why he shoots for stock photography and how it is still possible to earn good money this way
A lasting legacy
Amy Davies discovers more about a digitisation project revealing Prince Albert’s photographic passion
Still life in the studio
Ian Pack uses Rotolight’s AEOS and NEO 2 bi-colour LED lights for studio still life
Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE
Andy Westlake tries out a lovely, value for money prime for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras
Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Regulars
7 days
It’s Good to Share
Inbox
When Harry Met
Reader Portfolio
Join the Club
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURES © Getty Images / ROYAL COLLECTION TRUST/© HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II 2019
