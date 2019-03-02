Amateur Photographer 2 March 2019

Amateur Photographer 2 March 2019 Cover

What’s in AP 2 March

 

Fujifilm X-T30
Michael Topham takes a first look at the X-T30

Glorious gardens
Get tips from the photographers behindour favourite shots fromInternational Garden Photographer of the Year

Courage and conviction
Jack Lowe on his project to capture every lifeboat station around the British Isles in an ambrotype

Rising star
We talk to photographer Ben Eaton-Williams

Photo stories
Minzayar Oo’s portraits of Rohingya refugees

All the fun of the fill
How to best use Content-Aware Fill in Photoshop

Join the club
All about Eden Valley Camera Club in Cumbria

Sigma 40mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
Michael Top ham tests Sigma’s fast prime

Get Fv mode savvy
How to use Fv exposure mode on Canon’s EOS R

Second-hand classic
We look back at the iconic Canon EOS 5D

Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of cameras and lenses

Legends
A Magnum photographer who gave a unique spin to all he captured. Roger Hicks finds out more

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts

