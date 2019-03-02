Amateur Photographer 2 March 2019

What’s in AP 2 March
Fujifilm X-T30
Michael Topham takes a first look at the X-T30
Glorious gardens
Get tips from the photographers behindour favourite shots fromInternational Garden Photographer of the Year
Courage and conviction
Jack Lowe on his project to capture every lifeboat station around the British Isles in an ambrotype
Rising star
We talk to photographer Ben Eaton-Williams
Photo stories
Minzayar Oo’s portraits of Rohingya refugees
All the fun of the fill
How to best use Content-Aware Fill in Photoshop
Join the club
All about Eden Valley Camera Club in Cumbria
Sigma 40mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
Michael Top ham tests Sigma’s fast prime
Get Fv mode savvy
How to use Fv exposure mode on Canon’s EOS R
Second-hand classic
We look back at the iconic Canon EOS 5D
Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of cameras and lenses
Legends
A Magnum photographer who gave a unique spin to all he captured. Roger Hicks finds out more
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
