Amateur Photographer 2 March 2019

Fujifilm X-T30

Michael Topham takes a first look at the X-T30

Glorious gardens

Get tips from the photographers behindour favourite shots fromInternational Garden Photographer of the Year

Courage and conviction

Jack Lowe on his project to capture every lifeboat station around the British Isles in an ambrotype

Rising star

We talk to photographer Ben Eaton-Williams

Photo stories

Minzayar Oo’s portraits of Rohingya refugees

All the fun of the fill

How to best use Content-Aware Fill in Photoshop

Join the club

All about Eden Valley Camera Club in Cumbria

Sigma 40mm F1.4 DG HSM Art

Michael Top ham tests Sigma’s fast prime

Get Fv mode savvy

How to use Fv exposure mode on Canon’s EOS R

Second-hand classic

We look back at the iconic Canon EOS 5D

Buying guide

Our comprehensive listing of cameras and lenses

Legends

A Magnum photographer who gave a unique spin to all he captured. Roger Hicks finds out more

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

