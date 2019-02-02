Amateur Photographer 2 February 2019

What’s in AP 2 February 2019

Olympus OM-D E-M1X

Andy Westlake takes a first look at Olympus’s powerhouse of a camera

Home is where the light is

Get professional-looking results on a budget. Claire Gillo shares her DIY home-lighting hacks

Backlighting brilliance

Denis Thorpe’s images record working life in northern England. Keith Wilson hears more

When Harry Met

Harry Borden recalls meeting José Mourinho

Photo Stories

Amy Davies speaks to Celine Marchbank about a poignant project

Get some perspective

Martin Evening shares some Camera Raw skills

Join the Club

Sheffield-based Westfield Photographic Club

Fujifilm GFX 50R

Andy Westlake tests Fujifilm’s rangefinder-style, medium-format mirrorless camera

Film Stars

John Wade on early Japanese cameras

Buying Guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Legends of Photography

A keen understanding of his cameras and subjects made photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt an icon. Roger Hicks tells us more

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Jessica Kobeissi

