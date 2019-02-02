Amateur Photographer 2 February 2019

What’s in AP 2 February 2019
Olympus OM-D E-M1X
Andy Westlake takes a first look at Olympus’s powerhouse of a camera
Home is where the light is
Get professional-looking results on a budget. Claire Gillo shares her DIY home-lighting hacks
Backlighting brilliance
Denis Thorpe’s images record working life in northern England. Keith Wilson hears more
When Harry Met
Harry Borden recalls meeting José Mourinho
Photo Stories
Amy Davies speaks to Celine Marchbank about a poignant project
Get some perspective
Martin Evening shares some Camera Raw skills
Join the Club
Sheffield-based Westfield Photographic Club
Fujifilm GFX 50R
Andy Westlake tests Fujifilm’s rangefinder-style, medium-format mirrorless camera
Film Stars
John Wade on early Japanese cameras
Buying Guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Legends of Photography
A keen understanding of his cameras and subjects made photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt an icon. Roger Hicks tells us more
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
