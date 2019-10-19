Amateur Photographer 19 October 2019

What’s in AP 19 October

First look

Michael Topham gets his hands on Nikon’s first DX-format mirrorless camera: the Nikon Z 50

It’s good to share

Your best images from our social media channels this week

Photo disasters and how to avoid them

Top tips on how to make sure you don’t fall foul of these photography fiascos

Picture power

The winners of the International EISA Maestro contest 2019-20

Try, try and try again

Geoff Harris chats with World Cup Rugby photographer Dave Rogers

100 years of Olympus

A special 20-page pull out and keep guide celebrating Olympus’s centenary

Be a Christmas cover star

Your chance to have one of your images on the cover of AP’s Christmas Special issue

Alma and Alzheimer’s

In this Photo Insight, Amy Davies discovers more about the image that won the Open Award at the Nikon Photo Contest

Fleet Street’s finest

Peter Dench meets John Downing MBE – one of Britain’s best press photographers

Final Analysis

Zelda Cheatle considers… ‘ZaKi, Kyoto, Japan’, 2017, by Zanele Muholi

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Join the Club

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Andrew Sydenham / Claudia Popescu

