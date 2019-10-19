Amateur Photographer 19 October 2019

What’s in AP 19 October
First look
Michael Topham gets his hands on Nikon’s first DX-format mirrorless camera: the Nikon Z 50
It’s good to share
Your best images from our social media channels this week
Photo disasters and how to avoid them
Top tips on how to make sure you don’t fall foul of these photography fiascos
Picture power
The winners of the International EISA Maestro contest 2019-20
Try, try and try again
Geoff Harris chats with World Cup Rugby photographer Dave Rogers
100 years of Olympus
A special 20-page pull out and keep guide celebrating Olympus’s centenary
Be a Christmas cover star
Your chance to have one of your images on the cover of AP’s Christmas Special issue
Alma and Alzheimer’s
In this Photo Insight, Amy Davies discovers more about the image that won the Open Award at the Nikon Photo Contest
Fleet Street’s finest
Peter Dench meets John Downing MBE – one of Britain’s best press photographers
Final Analysis
Zelda Cheatle considers… ‘ZaKi, Kyoto, Japan’, 2017, by Zanele Muholi
