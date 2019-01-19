Amateur Photographer 19 January 2019

What’s in AP 19 January 2019



New Year’s printing resolutions

Get your best photos out of your cameras andphones. Matthew Richards offers 25 top tips for perfect photo prints

Leading the way

Neil Burnell, the winner of APOY 2018, talks to Ailsa McWhinnie

Wildlife watch

How best to photograph sanderlings during winter

Photo insight

Tracy Calder on her image of a goat’s beard plant

Paperchase

Mike Crawford explains all you need to know when it comes to choosing paper for printing your images

Join the club

Maghull Photography Club in Merseyside

Smartphones round-up

Amy Davies assesses six of the best smartphones for photographers

Olloclip Pro Lenses and Multi-Device Clip

Andy Westlake tests a pair of premium wideangle and telephoto converter lenses for your smartphone

X-Rite i1Studio

Andy Westlake reviews a colour-management solution for photographers

Legends

Roger Hicks tells us more about Steve Schapiro

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Tech Talk

Cover picture © Neil Burnell

