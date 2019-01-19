Amateur Photographer 19 January 2019

What’s in AP 19 January 2019
New Year’s printing resolutions
Get your best photos out of your cameras andphones. Matthew Richards offers 25 top tips for perfect photo prints
Leading the way
Neil Burnell, the winner of APOY 2018, talks to Ailsa McWhinnie
Wildlife watch
How best to photograph sanderlings during winter
Photo insight
Tracy Calder on her image of a goat’s beard plant
Paperchase
Mike Crawford explains all you need to know when it comes to choosing paper for printing your images
Join the club
Maghull Photography Club in Merseyside
Smartphones round-up
Amy Davies assesses six of the best smartphones for photographers
Olloclip Pro Lenses and Multi-Device Clip
Andy Westlake tests a pair of premium wideangle and telephoto converter lenses for your smartphone
X-Rite i1Studio
Andy Westlake reviews a colour-management solution for photographers
Legends
Roger Hicks tells us more about Steve Schapiro
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
Cover picture © Neil Burnell
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital