Amateur Photographer 18 May 2019

What’s in AP 18 May

The magic of mirrorless

Angela Nicholson takes a look at the advantages of today’s mirrorless systems

The move to mirrorless

Eight photographers discuss their reasons for switching camera systems

When Harry met…

Damien Hirst proved to be a unique subject

Home truths

A look at the hard-hitting work of John Bolloten

Tying the knot with mirrorless

Two wedding photographers explain their choice to use mirrorless professionally

Young and strong

Carolyn Mendelsohn tells us about her portraits of girls aged 10-12

Light celebrations

The Rotolight NEO 2 suits this wedding photographer

Join the club

We get to know all about Stratford Photo Group

Mirrorless made easy by MPB

MPB recommends a switch to mirrorless

Fujifilm X-T30 review

Michael Topham is suitably impressed

Focused intelligence

Andy Westlake tests the Alpha 9 firmware update

Final Analysis

Peter Dench considers… ‘Tipton Carnival Queens Shine Again’, by Erik Kessels

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham

