Amateur Photographer 18 May 2019

What’s in AP 18 May
The magic of mirrorless
Angela Nicholson takes a look at the advantages of today’s mirrorless systems
The move to mirrorless
Eight photographers discuss their reasons for switching camera systems
When Harry met…
Damien Hirst proved to be a unique subject
Home truths
A look at the hard-hitting work of John Bolloten
Tying the knot with mirrorless
Two wedding photographers explain their choice to use mirrorless professionally
Young and strong
Carolyn Mendelsohn tells us about her portraits of girls aged 10-12
Light celebrations
The Rotolight NEO 2 suits this wedding photographer
Join the club
We get to know all about Stratford Photo Group
Mirrorless made easy by MPB
MPB recommends a switch to mirrorless
Fujifilm X-T30 review
Michael Topham is suitably impressed
Focused intelligence
Andy Westlake tests the Alpha 9 firmware update
Final Analysis
Peter Dench considers… ‘Tipton Carnival Queens Shine Again’, by Erik Kessels
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham
