Amateur Photographer 18 May 2019

Amateur Photographer 18 May 2019 cover for web

What’s in AP 18 May

The magic of mirrorless
Angela Nicholson takes a look at the advantages of today’s mirrorless systems

The move to mirrorless
Eight photographers discuss their reasons for switching camera systems

When Harry met…
Damien Hirst proved to be a unique subject

Home truths
A look at the hard-hitting work of John Bolloten

Tying the knot with mirrorless
Two wedding photographers explain their choice to use mirrorless professionally

Young and strong
Carolyn Mendelsohn tells us about her portraits of girls aged 10-12

Light celebrations
The Rotolight NEO 2 suits this wedding photographer

Join the club
We get to know all about Stratford Photo Group

Mirrorless made easy by MPB
MPB recommends a switch to mirrorless

Fujifilm X-T30 review
Michael Topham is suitably impressed

Focused intelligence
Andy Westlake tests the Alpha 9 firmware update

Final Analysis
Peter Dench considers… ‘Tipton Carnival Queens Shine Again’, by Erik Kessels

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham

 

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital

 