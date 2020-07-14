Amateur Photographer 18 July 2020

Highlights of our new issue are below. Why not subscribe to save time and money – we have some great offers on at the moment.
- First look at the Canon EOS R6, a ground-breaking new mirrorless camera that offers a lot of the power of the higher-end EOS R5, but at a more affordable price. We also give details of some exciting new lenses.
- Our main feature takes an in-depth look at image stabilisation, one of the major technological breakthroughs in digital photography in the last decade. Find out about the different types, and how to make the most of IS technology to beat camera shake, even when shooting handheld at slower shutter speeds.
- Looking for a new set of image editing tools? We check out Nik Collection 3, a major upgrade from DXO, which works as a stand-alone package or a plug-in for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. As well as old favourites such as Silver Efex Pro, the new version features Perspective Efex, a great way to straighten up images or add cool miniature or fish-eye effects. Here’s everything you need to know.
- Other highlights include a review of the Sony Z-V1, a real ‘pocket rocket’ compact and a look at the Fujifilm X1ooF, one of the biggest second-hand bargains out there.