What’s in Amateur Photographer 18 August 2018

Ten years of mirrorless

Andy Westlake recalls how mirrorless cameras have developed since their inception ten years ago

Making the most of mirrorless

Angela Nicholson explains how to unleash the full potential of mirrorless

Photo roadshow: A giant among landscapes

Justin Minns is your guide on photographing Giant’s Causeway

Reflections on mirrorless

Tracy Calder speaks to four pros about the mirrorless cameras they use

Driving technology

Edgar Martins talks to AP about his project concerning machines

Wildlife watch

Oscar Dewhurst offers tips on photographing little owls

Ten years on

Michael Topham compares the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G1 and DC-G9

Masters of mirrorless

Andy Westlake describes the strengths and weaknesses of today’s mirrorless systems

What’s next?

AP readers tell us what they’d like to see from Nikon and Canon

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Manuel Jose Ouverney’, 2017, by Thomas Brasey

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham

