Amateur Photographer 18 August 2018

Amateur Photographer 18 August 2018 Cover for web

What’s in Amateur Photographer  18 August 2018

Ten years of mirrorless
Andy Westlake recalls how mirrorless cameras have developed since their inception ten years ago

Making the most of mirrorless
Angela Nicholson explains how to unleash the full potential of mirrorless

Photo roadshow: A giant among landscapes
Justin Minns is your guide on photographing Giant’s Causeway

Reflections on mirrorless
Tracy Calder speaks to four pros about the mirrorless cameras they use

Driving technology
Edgar Martins talks to AP about his project concerning machines

Wildlife watch
Oscar Dewhurst offers tips on photographing little owls

Ten years on
Michael Topham compares the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G1 and DC-G9

Masters of mirrorless
Andy Westlake describes the strengths and weaknesses of today’s mirrorless systems

What’s next?
AP readers tell us what they’d like to see from Nikon and Canon

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Manuel Jose Ouverney’, 2017, by Thomas Brasey

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham

 

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital