What’s in Amateur Photographer 18 August 2018
Ten years of mirrorless
Andy Westlake recalls how mirrorless cameras have developed since their inception ten years ago
Making the most of mirrorless
Angela Nicholson explains how to unleash the full potential of mirrorless
Photo roadshow: A giant among landscapes
Justin Minns is your guide on photographing Giant’s Causeway
Reflections on mirrorless
Tracy Calder speaks to four pros about the mirrorless cameras they use
Driving technology
Edgar Martins talks to AP about his project concerning machines
Wildlife watch
Oscar Dewhurst offers tips on photographing little owls
Ten years on
Michael Topham compares the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G1 and DC-G9
Masters of mirrorless
Andy Westlake describes the strengths and weaknesses of today’s mirrorless systems
What’s next?
AP readers tell us what they’d like to see from Nikon and Canon
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Manuel Jose Ouverney’, 2017, by Thomas Brasey
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham
