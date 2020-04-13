Amateur Photographer 18 April 2020

What’s in AP 18 April 2020
7 days
AP meets Tamron
It’s good to share
From analogue mono to digital magic
Inbox
Beaton’s Bright Young Things
Pinhole: Going the scenic route
Photo stories
Reader Portfolio
Join the club
Travelling light: Nikon Z 50 field test
Kaiser FilmCopy Vario Kit review
Accessories
Tech talk
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURES © Paul Sanders / © Martin Henson
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital