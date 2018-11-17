Amateur Photographer 17 November 2018

What’s in AP 17 November 2018

Photo stories

Max Pinckers highlights the perceived falseness of life in North Korea

Join the club

This issue: Isle of Thanet Photographic Society

Coast to coast

We speak to the winners of this year’s Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society photo competition

EOS R revolution

Top photojournalist Brent Stirton’s desert travels with the Canon EOS R

Wild things

We talk to the photographers who took the stunning winning images in WPOTY

Christmas cover competition

Enter our competition for your chance to see your picture on our Christmas issue cover

Wildlife watch

Snow buntings are great subjects in winter

Targeted colour corrections

Martin Evening shares his colour-correction know-how

The Periflex

John Wade looks at K G Corfield’s series of Periflex 35mm cameras

Sony FE 24mm F1.4 GM

Andy Westlake finds out about Sony’s fast wideangle prime

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… Three members of the Guardia Civil from photo essay ‘Spanish Village’, 1950, by W. Eugene Smith

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Chris Herring

