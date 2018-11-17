Amateur Photographer 17 November 2018

Amateur Photographer 17 Nov 2018 Cover for web

What’s in AP 17 November 2018

 

Photo stories
Max Pinckers highlights the perceived falseness of life in North Korea

Join the club
This issue: Isle of Thanet Photographic Society

Coast to coast
We speak to the winners of this year’s Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society photo competition

EOS R revolution
Top photojournalist Brent Stirton’s desert travels with the Canon EOS R

Wild things
We talk to the photographers who took the stunning winning images in WPOTY

Christmas cover competition
Enter our competition for your chance to see your picture on our Christmas issue cover

Wildlife watch
Snow buntings are great subjects in winter

Targeted colour corrections
Martin Evening shares his colour-correction know-how

The Periflex
John Wade looks at K G Corfield’s series of Periflex 35mm cameras

Sony FE 24mm F1.4 GM
Andy Westlake finds out about Sony’s fast wideangle prime

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… Three members of the Guardia Civil from photo essay ‘Spanish Village’, 1950, by W. Eugene Smith

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Chris Herring

 

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital