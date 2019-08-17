Amateur Photographer 17 August 2019

What’s in AP 17 August
When the wrong lens is the right one
Three top photographers show you how to get imaginative with the lenses you use for different genres
Running on empty
Struggling for inspiration? Keith Wilson reveals how pros regain their mojo
When Harry met…
Harry Borden on photographing the WAGS
Giving peace a chance
Woodstock was 50 years ago, and it generated great images, finds Geoff Harris
Behind the print
Drew Buckler reveals the steps he takes to get his portraits ready for print
Summer blues
Claire Gillo discovers the art of cyanotypes with top pros Jo Stephen and Glenys Garnett
Fujifilm GFX100
With the 102-million-pixel GFX100, Fujifilm has made the most practical ultra-high-resolution camera yet. Andy Westlake explores what this means
Sigma 28mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
Sigma has a superb selection of wideangle primes. Michael Topham tests the newest addition
Legends of photography
Steve Fairclough explains how Mark Cohen proves some of the best stories can be found on your doorstep
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Photo Insight
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Ross Hoddinott
