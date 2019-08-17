Amateur Photographer 17 August 2019

What’s in AP 17 August

When the wrong lens is the right one

Three top photographers show you how to get imaginative with the lenses you use for different genres

Running on empty

Struggling for inspiration? Keith Wilson reveals how pros regain their mojo

When Harry met…

Harry Borden on photographing the WAGS

Giving peace a chance

Woodstock was 50 years ago, and it generated great images, finds Geoff Harris

Behind the print

Drew Buckler reveals the steps he takes to get his portraits ready for print

Summer blues

Claire Gillo discovers the art of cyanotypes with top pros Jo Stephen and Glenys Garnett

Fujifilm GFX100

With the 102-million-pixel GFX100, Fujifilm has made the most practical ultra-high-resolution camera yet. Andy Westlake explores what this means

Sigma 28mm F1.4 DG HSM Art

Sigma has a superb selection of wideangle primes. Michael Topham tests the newest addition

Legends of photography

Steve Fairclough explains how Mark Cohen proves some of the best stories can be found on your doorstep

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Photo Insight

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Ross Hoddinott

