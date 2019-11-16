Amateur Photographer 16 November 2019

What’s in AP 16 November

£50 MPB voucher!

Used specialist MPB is offering every AP reader an extra £50 on top of any quote you get from them

Ditch the tripod this winter

Jason Parnell-Brookes lightens your load with his handheld-shooting advice

In for the long haul

Ailsa McWhinnie finds out what drives three exponents of the long-form documentary genre

On your bike

AP teamed up with MPB to challenge some of our readers to get great shots at the Peaks Tour Sportive

Improve noisy photos in PhotoLab 2

James Paterson explores the impressive features in DxO’s powerful raw editor

Blue get it too

Lorraine Milligan on her photography campaign to raise awareness about male breast cancer

Canon EOS M6 Mark II

Audley Jarvis investigates what Canon’s latest APS-C mirrorless range offers

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 Pro

Andy Westlake examines a premium large-aperture prime for Micro Four Thirds

Regulars

7 Days

It’s Good to Share

Inbox

Join the Club

Accessories

Tech Talk

Final Analysis

COVER PICTURES © Mark Littlejohn / Mik Critchlow

