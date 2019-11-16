Amateur Photographer 16 November 2019

What’s in AP 16 November
Ditch the tripod this winter
Jason Parnell-Brookes lightens your load with his handheld-shooting advice
In for the long haul
Ailsa McWhinnie finds out what drives three exponents of the long-form documentary genre
On your bike
AP teamed up with MPB to challenge some of our readers to get great shots at the Peaks Tour Sportive
Improve noisy photos in PhotoLab 2
James Paterson explores the impressive features in DxO’s powerful raw editor
Blue get it too
Lorraine Milligan on her photography campaign to raise awareness about male breast cancer
Canon EOS M6 Mark II
Audley Jarvis investigates what Canon’s latest APS-C mirrorless range offers
Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 Pro
Andy Westlake examines a premium large-aperture prime for Micro Four Thirds
