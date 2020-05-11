What’s in Amateur Photographer 16 May 2020
7 days
It’s good to share
Going it on foot
Inbox
Cream of the crop
Fujifilm X Raw Studio tutorial
Photo stories
Join the club
Reader Portfolio
Look great on paper
Time to hide
X-Rite i1Display Studio
Film stars: Wonderfull 110
Accessories
Tech talk
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURES © Getty images/Wanida Prapan/EyeEm/ © Hsiang Hui, Sylvester Wong, Shortlist, Open, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards / © David Tipling
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital