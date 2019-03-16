Amateur Photographer 16 March 2019

What’s in AP 16 March

Leica Q2

Andy Westlake takes a first look at Leica’s new full-frame compact

Make ISO work for you

How to embrace high ISO while maintaining optimal image quality

Out of time?

Photographer Tim Flach talks to Ailsa McWhinnie about his project on endangered species

Never forgotten

Ella Murtha, daughter of photographer Tish Murtha, talks to Amy Davies about celebrating her mother’s work

Maximise your detail

James Paterson picks the best sharpening and noise-reduction tools in some of today’s image editors

Join the club

Find out more about Maidenhead Camera Club

What’s that noise?

Andy Westlake explains the origins of noise in images, its relation to sensor size and ISO, and the effect on shooting

Past and present

Michael Topham looks at the development and improvement of noise performance by comparing three cameras

EISA Maestro photo contest

Enter this competition now for your chance to win great prizes!

Legends of Photography

Larry Burrows: This brave war photographer’s imagery is as powerful today as it ever was, says Roger Hicks

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Tech Talk

