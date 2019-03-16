Amateur Photographer 16 March 2019

What’s in AP 16 March
Leica Q2
Andy Westlake takes a first look at Leica’s new full-frame compact
Make ISO work for you
How to embrace high ISO while maintaining optimal image quality
Out of time?
Photographer Tim Flach talks to Ailsa McWhinnie about his project on endangered species
Never forgotten
Ella Murtha, daughter of photographer Tish Murtha, talks to Amy Davies about celebrating her mother’s work
Maximise your detail
James Paterson picks the best sharpening and noise-reduction tools in some of today’s image editors
Join the club
Find out more about Maidenhead Camera Club
What’s that noise?
Andy Westlake explains the origins of noise in images, its relation to sensor size and ISO, and the effect on shooting
Past and present
Michael Topham looks at the development and improvement of noise performance by comparing three cameras
EISA Maestro photo contest
Enter this competition now for your chance to win great prizes!
Legends of Photography
Larry Burrows: This brave war photographer’s imagery is as powerful today as it ever was, says Roger Hicks
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Rico Pfirstinger / Michael Topham
