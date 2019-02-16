Amateur Photographer 16 February 2019

What’s in AP 16 February 2019
First look
Michael Topham gets a detailed look at the new Panasonic Lumix S1 and S1R
Lighten up
Learn how to create the best home studio set-ups with James Paterson
Hone your drone skills
Don’t let the recent negative publicity put you off drone photography. It’s a great way of finding a new photographic perspective
Location guide
Andy Farrer shares his tips on shooting in Norway’s beautiful Lofoten Islands
Photo stories
Jerusalem-based documentary photographer Gali Tibbon shares her amazing images of faith
Cosmetic surgery
Breathe new life into old prints. James Paterson takes you through the steps using PS Elements
AP Awards 2019
AP celebrates and rewards all the products and companies that have made photography truly great in the past 12 months
Legends of photography
George Rodger – a photographer frequently found in the theatre of war who had empathy and understanding of his subjects, says Roger Hicks
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Andrew Sydenham, Tobias Hägg
