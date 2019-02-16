Amateur Photographer 16 February 2019

What’s in AP 16 February 2019

First look

Michael Topham gets a detailed look at the new Panasonic Lumix S1 and S1R

Lighten up

Learn how to create the best home studio set-ups with James Paterson

Hone your drone skills

Don’t let the recent negative publicity put you off drone photography. It’s a great way of finding a new photographic perspective

Location guide

Andy Farrer shares his tips on shooting in Norway’s beautiful Lofoten Islands

Photo stories

Jerusalem-based documentary photographer Gali Tibbon shares her amazing images of faith

Cosmetic surgery

Breathe new life into old prints. James Paterson takes you through the steps using PS Elements

AP Awards 2019

AP celebrates and rewards all the products and companies that have made photography truly great in the past 12 months

Legends of photography

George Rodger – a photographer frequently found in the theatre of war who had empathy and understanding of his subjects, says Roger Hicks

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Tech Talk

