Amateur Photographer 15 September 2018

What’s in AP 15 September 2018

Arrive late, leave early

James Abbott shares practical tips for camping at photogenic locations

A marriage made in f/11

Keith Wilson speaks to three couples who have highly successful photographic marriages

Legends

Trent Parke’s photography keeps taking him back to his childhood. Ailsa McWhinnie learns more

Light craft

With continuous lighting, polished product shots and carefully crafted still-life photos are a joy to create, explains James Paterson

Location guide

Explore the small ghost village of Tyneham in Dorset on a chilly, foggy day, says Jeremy Walker

Curious cameras

John Wade on the world of quirky and unique cameras, some of which you will find irresistible to add to your collection

Prime sensation

Michael Topham puts the Canon EF 85mm f/1.4 USM through its paces

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Croatian Rovinj’, 2018, by Piotr Slusarczyk

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Alamy Stock Photo/Alan Novelli

