Amateur Photographer 15 September 2018

What’s in AP 15 September 2018
Arrive late, leave early
James Abbott shares practical tips for camping at photogenic locations
A marriage made in f/11
Keith Wilson speaks to three couples who have highly successful photographic marriages
Legends
Trent Parke’s photography keeps taking him back to his childhood. Ailsa McWhinnie learns more
Light craft
With continuous lighting, polished product shots and carefully crafted still-life photos are a joy to create, explains James Paterson
Location guide
Explore the small ghost village of Tyneham in Dorset on a chilly, foggy day, says Jeremy Walker
Curious cameras
John Wade on the world of quirky and unique cameras, some of which you will find irresistible to add to your collection
Prime sensation
Michael Topham puts the Canon EF 85mm f/1.4 USM through its paces
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Croatian Rovinj’, 2018, by Piotr Slusarczyk
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Alamy Stock Photo/Alan Novelli
