Amateur Photographer 15 September 2018

What’s in AP 15 September 2018

 

Arrive late, leave early
James Abbott shares practical tips for camping at photogenic locations

A marriage made in f/11
Keith Wilson speaks to three couples who have highly successful photographic marriages

Legends
Trent Parke’s photography keeps taking him back to his childhood. Ailsa McWhinnie learns more

Light craft
With continuous lighting, polished product shots and carefully crafted still-life photos are a joy to create, explains James Paterson

Location guide
Explore the small ghost village of Tyneham in Dorset on a chilly, foggy day, says Jeremy Walker

Curious cameras
John Wade on the world of quirky and unique cameras, some of which you will find irresistible to add to your collection

Prime sensation
Michael Topham puts the Canon EF 85mm f/1.4 USM through its paces

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Croatian Rovinj’, 2018, by Piotr Slusarczyk

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Alamy Stock Photo/Alan Novelli

 

