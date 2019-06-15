Amateur Photographer 15 June 2019

What’s in AP 15 June 2019

Sony Xperia 1

Michael Topham takes a first look at the smartphone that’s based on Sony Alpha cameras

Wild light

Oscar Dewhurst tells us all about using the right type of light in wildlife photography

Speaking with Kander

Amy Davies speaks to the acclaimed photographer Nadav Kander about his varied career

Location guide

Northumberland is a photographer’s playground, says Matty Graham

Take the high road

In Photo Stories, Sue Barr talks about her project on Italy’s motorways

A filter for all occasions

Martin Evening shows you how to make best use of Camera Raw

On good form

Greg Gorman reveals all about his use of Rotolight LEDs for portraiture

A Fuji in Fiji

Nigel Atherton takes the Fujifilm X-T3 and a selection of lenses to the South Pacific

AI in photography

Sonia Klug explores the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on photographic technology

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Club Profile

Accessories

Tech Talk

Final Analysis

COVER PICTURES © Ben Hall / Nadav Kander / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RM

