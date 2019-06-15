Amateur Photographer 15 June 2019

What’s in AP 15 June 2019
Sony Xperia 1
Michael Topham takes a first look at the smartphone that’s based on Sony Alpha cameras
Wild light
Oscar Dewhurst tells us all about using the right type of light in wildlife photography
Speaking with Kander
Amy Davies speaks to the acclaimed photographer Nadav Kander about his varied career
Location guide
Northumberland is a photographer’s playground, says Matty Graham
Take the high road
In Photo Stories, Sue Barr talks about her project on Italy’s motorways
A filter for all occasions
Martin Evening shows you how to make best use of Camera Raw
On good form
Greg Gorman reveals all about his use of Rotolight LEDs for portraiture
A Fuji in Fiji
Nigel Atherton takes the Fujifilm X-T3 and a selection of lenses to the South Pacific
AI in photography
Sonia Klug explores the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on photographic technology
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Club Profile
Accessories
Tech Talk
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURES © Ben Hall / Nadav Kander / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RM
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital