Amateur Photographer 15 December 2018

What’s in AP 15 December 2018
Wish fulfilment
In this week’s Photo Stories, we go behind the scenes at an Amazon warehouse
Retail therapy
AP talks to Steve Byford of Ffordes, about the service it offers customers
Keep it simple
Pro Tim Clinch passes on his expertise for creating studio conditions at home. It’s all in the lighting, as he explains
Rising stars 2018
We talk to six talented photographers about their work and motivation
Panorama, no drama
Martin Evening shows you how to master Photoshop’s powerful panorama-building feature
Fujifilm XF10
Matt Golowczynski reviews Fujifilm’s latest pocketsized APS-C sensor camera
Epson EcoTank ET-7750
Matthew Richards looks a little deeper into an A3 printer and scanner with a healthy ink supply
AP Good Service Awards 2019
Where’s the best place to buy a camera? Vote for your favourite retailer
Final analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Armenian Patriarch, American Colony, Jerusalem’, c.1900-1910
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
Cover pictures © Josef FitzGerald-Patrick / Tim Clinch
