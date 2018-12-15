Amateur Photographer 15 December 2018

What’s in AP 15 December 2018

Wish fulfilment

In this week’s Photo Stories, we go behind the scenes at an Amazon warehouse

Retail therapy

AP talks to Steve Byford of Ffordes, about the service it offers customers

Keep it simple

Pro Tim Clinch passes on his expertise for creating studio conditions at home. It’s all in the lighting, as he explains

Rising stars 2018

We talk to six talented photographers about their work and motivation

Panorama, no drama

Martin Evening shows you how to master Photoshop’s powerful panorama-building feature

Fujifilm XF10

Matt Golowczynski reviews Fujifilm’s latest pocketsized APS-C sensor camera

Epson EcoTank ET-7750

Matthew Richards looks a little deeper into an A3 printer and scanner with a healthy ink supply

AP Good Service Awards 2019

Where’s the best place to buy a camera? Vote for your favourite retailer

Final analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Armenian Patriarch, American Colony, Jerusalem’, c.1900-1910

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Tech Talk

Cover pictures © Josef FitzGerald-Patrick / Tim Clinch

