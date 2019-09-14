Amateur Photographer 14 September 2019

What’s in AP 14 September
Sony Alpha 6600
Andy Westlake reports on Sony’s most significant round of releases for its APS-C mirrorless system
HipFest
Amy Davies rounds up the unmissable events and exhibitions at HipFest 2019
Why bother with raw?
Shooting JPEGs can save you time, space, and even make you a better photographer, explains Angela Nicholson
When worlds collide
Steve Fairclough discovers the inside story behind Nick Brandt’s project ‘This Empty World’
Bump to baby
AP shadows photographer Susan Porter-Thomas, to see how LED lighting benefits her maternity and newborn work
Join the club
We find out about Junction 36 camera club from South Cumbria
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Michael Topham tests Canon’s first pocket-friendly compact with pop-up electronic viewfinder
Huawei P30 Pro
Amy Davies tests what she feels is quite probably the best smartphone for photographers on the market
Legends of photography
Steve Fairclough explains how Alfred Stieglitz transcended photography to leave a wider influence on visual arts
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
