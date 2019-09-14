Amateur Photographer 14 September 2019

What’s in AP 14 September



Sony Alpha 6600

Andy Westlake reports on Sony’s most significant round of releases for its APS-C mirrorless system

HipFest

Amy Davies rounds up the unmissable events and exhibitions at HipFest 2019

Why bother with raw?

Shooting JPEGs can save you time, space, and even make you a better photographer, explains Angela Nicholson

When worlds collide

Steve Fairclough discovers the inside story behind Nick Brandt’s project ‘This Empty World’

Bump to baby

AP shadows photographer Susan Porter-Thomas, to see how LED lighting benefits her maternity and newborn work

Join the club

We find out about Junction 36 camera club from South Cumbria

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II

Michael Topham tests Canon’s first pocket-friendly compact with pop-up electronic viewfinder

Huawei P30 Pro

Amy Davies tests what she feels is quite probably the best smartphone for photographers on the market

Legends of photography

Steve Fairclough explains how Alfred Stieglitz transcended photography to leave a wider influence on visual arts

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Jessica Drossin

