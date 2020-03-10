Amateur Photographer 14 March 2020

What’s in AP 14 March 2020
7 days: this week’s news
The light brigade
Inbox
Playing to win
Love stories
When Harry Met…
Canon Camera Connect
Behind the print
Amateur Photographer of the Year 2020
Light up the room
Sigma fp: full review
Canon RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM: lens test
Tech talk
Legends of photography
COVER PICTURE © Katrina Brown
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital