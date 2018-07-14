What’s in Amateur Photographer 14 July 2018
Tasteful HDR
James Abbott reveals how to use high dynamic range (HDR) to get great images
Photographer’s self-defence kit
Matthew Richards on how to protect yourself from legal hassles, theft, etc.
Rising star
AP speaks to Megan Johnson – a 16-year-old winner at the SWPA 2018
The eyes have it
This year’s winners of the All Party Parliamentary Photography competition
On your bike
Trevor Mould shows us how to capture superb cyclist shots
Keep things in perspective
Martin Evening tells us how to combat distortions in Adobe Photoshop
Behind the scenes: Stowe
Nigel Atherton joined the Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow at Stowe
Film stars: OM glee
John Wade takes a look at Olympus’s OM range
Canon Speedlite 470EX-A1
Michael Topham reviews a new motorised flashgun
Mastin Labs’s Portra Pushed
Geoff Harris tests Portra Pushed: a film-emulation preset for Lightroom
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Old Aunt Julia Ann Jackson, Arkansas’, c1937, unknown photographer
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © James Abbott / Getty Images/AndreyPopov
