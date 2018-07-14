Amateur Photographer 14 July 2018

Amateur Photographer 14 July 2018 Cover for web

What’s in Amateur Photographer 14 July 2018

 

Tasteful HDR
James Abbott reveals how to use high dynamic range (HDR) to get great images

Photographer’s self-defence kit
Matthew Richards on how to protect yourself from legal hassles, theft, etc.

Rising star
AP speaks to Megan Johnson – a 16-year-old winner at the SWPA 2018

The eyes have it
This year’s winners of the All Party Parliamentary Photography competition

On your bike
Trevor Mould shows us how to capture superb cyclist shots

Keep things in perspective
Martin Evening tells us how to combat distortions in Adobe Photoshop

Behind the scenes: Stowe
Nigel Atherton joined the Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow at Stowe

Film stars: OM glee
John Wade takes a look at Olympus’s OM range

Canon Speedlite 470EX-A1
Michael Topham reviews a new motorised flashgun

Mastin Labs’s Portra Pushed
Geoff Harris tests Portra Pushed: a film-emulation preset for Lightroom

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Old Aunt Julia Ann Jackson, Arkansas’, c1937, unknown photographer

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © James Abbott / Getty Images/AndreyPopov

 

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital

 