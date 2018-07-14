What’s in Amateur Photographer 14 July 2018

Tasteful HDR

James Abbott reveals how to use high dynamic range (HDR) to get great images

Photographer’s self-defence kit

Matthew Richards on how to protect yourself from legal hassles, theft, etc.

Rising star

AP speaks to Megan Johnson – a 16-year-old winner at the SWPA 2018

The eyes have it

This year’s winners of the All Party Parliamentary Photography competition

On your bike

Trevor Mould shows us how to capture superb cyclist shots

Keep things in perspective

Martin Evening tells us how to combat distortions in Adobe Photoshop

Behind the scenes: Stowe

Nigel Atherton joined the Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow at Stowe

Film stars: OM glee

John Wade takes a look at Olympus’s OM range

Canon Speedlite 470EX-A1

Michael Topham reviews a new motorised flashgun

Mastin Labs’s Portra Pushed

Geoff Harris tests Portra Pushed: a film-emulation preset for Lightroom

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Old Aunt Julia Ann Jackson, Arkansas’, c1937, unknown photographer

