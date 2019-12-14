Amateur Photographer 14 December 2019

What’s in AP 14 December

Sharpness masterclass

Pro photographer Jason Parnell-Brookes shares his technique and hardware tips for getting shots pin-sharp

The man who shot the sixties

In a celebration of Duffy’s enduring legacy we talk to his eldest son about the great man’s work

Photo stories

Stuart Freedman shares details of his photography project shooting artists in East London

A bit of light history

A further look at the innovation and technology behind the Rotolight lighting company

It’s a dog’s life

The challenge of working with your ‘pet’ subjects. Logan Baker gets to grips with the best techniques

Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S

Michael Topham tests this first 85mm prime for Nikon’s Z mount cameras

Film Stars

An in-depth look at The Voigtländer Prominent – a wonderfully versatile camera from the 1950s

Regulars

7 days

It’s Good to Share

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Join the Club

Accessories

Tech Talk

Final Analysis

COVER PICTURES © Neil Buchan Grant / courtesy The Duffy Archive

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital