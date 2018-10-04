Amateur Photographer 13 October issue

What’s in AP 13 October 2018

Exposed to perfection

Expert James Abbott explores the world of filters for great travel and landscape shots

The men who shot Tutankhamun

A number of Egyptian photographic challenges as told by Sandro Vannini in his new book

Reader portfolio

We highlight images taken by Pete Sharpe from Surrey

Try before you buy

Rotolight and Hireacamera have teamed up to help you choose your next lighting kit

Wildlife watch

Oscar Dewhurst passes on tips for capturing oystercatchers

Lightroom tips: Classic vs CC

James Paterson compares Lightroom’s new version with its Classic companion

Nikon Z 7

Nikon’s new full-frame mirrorless camera gets top marks from Andy Westlake

Lutify.me Pro

A Look up Table (LUT) will help style your images. Rod Lawton tries the Lutify.me Pro package to discover how they work

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Untitled 6768’, 2015-2017, by Joachim Hildebrand

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Wilco Dragt / Rod Lawton

