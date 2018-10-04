Amateur Photographer 13 October issue

What’s in AP 13 October 2018
Exposed to perfection
Expert James Abbott explores the world of filters for great travel and landscape shots
The men who shot Tutankhamun
A number of Egyptian photographic challenges as told by Sandro Vannini in his new book
Reader portfolio
We highlight images taken by Pete Sharpe from Surrey
Try before you buy
Rotolight and Hireacamera have teamed up to help you choose your next lighting kit
Wildlife watch
Oscar Dewhurst passes on tips for capturing oystercatchers
Lightroom tips: Classic vs CC
James Paterson compares Lightroom’s new version with its Classic companion
Nikon Z 7
Nikon’s new full-frame mirrorless camera gets top marks from Andy Westlake
Lutify.me Pro
A Look up Table (LUT) will help style your images. Rod Lawton tries the Lutify.me Pro package to discover how they work
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Untitled 6768’, 2015-2017, by Joachim Hildebrand
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Wilco Dragt / Rod Lawton
