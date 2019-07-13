Amateur Photographer 13 July 2019

What’s in AP 13 July
Reader portfolio
We showcase John Blackman’s portrait images
Get the natural look
Pro photographers from across the globe reveal their top tips for shooting environmental portraits, documentary portraiture, action portraits, weddings and headshots
Be more dog
Photographer Gerrard Gethings tells Amy Davies about his canine-human project that has turned into a memory game that’s sold worldwide
When Harry met…
Hary Borden tells us it was fun to photograph Boris Becker
Build the light
How to craft classic lighting set-ups using Rotolight LEDs
Guiding light
James Paterson explores the most common types of photographic lighting – from speedlights to portable flash, studio lights and LEDs, to show you how best to use them for photos
Sony FE 135mm F1.8 GM
Sony has made a truly stunning portrait lens, says Andy Westlake, but it comes at a hefty price
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Join the Club
Accessories
Tech Talk
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURES © Damien Lovegrove / James Paterson
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital