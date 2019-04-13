Amateur Photographer 13 April 2019

What’s in AP 13 April 2019
Huawei P30 Pro
Amy Davies takes a first look at Huawei’s newest smartphone camera
innovation
When to avoid the clichés
David Clapp explains when and how to explore alternatives to make sure your photos stand out
Witnessing history
Amy Davies discovers more about a major retrospective of Don McCullin’s 60-year career
When Harry met…
Harry Borden looks back on two shoots with the Olympic diver and TV presenter, Tom Daley
Lightroom tips
Get to grips with Lightroom’s powerful HDR and Panorama Merge features with James Paterson’s 20 top tips
APOY Round 2
Your chance to enter Round 2: Setting the Scene
Working with an £11,000 lens
Graeme Green puts the Canon EF 600mm f/4L IS II USM lens to the test
Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports
Michael Topham had the privilege of testing Sigma’s new flagship tele-zoom
Legends of photography
This pioneering master was the focus of both an American Legend and a European Truth, writes Roger Hicks
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © David Clapp
