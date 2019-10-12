Amateur Photographer 12 October 2019

What’s in AP 12 October

How it all began

Amy Davies and Nigel Atherton guide you through AP’s long history and the major landmarks in 135 years of photo history

Win a Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

Your chance to win this superb competition prize

135 greatest photography tips

To celebrate AP turning 135, we share 135 tips and techniques so you can capture amazing images – in every genre

Favourite photos of the past 135 years

AP’s editorial staff and a selection of AP readers reveal some of the pictures that have made a big impression on them

AP’s most loyal readers

We tracked down some of AP’s longest-serving readers – here they are

Behind the print

How Maarten Mellemans gets his images print ready

Sony Alpha 7R IV

It breaks the 50MP barrier, but how else does the A7R IV improve on the excellent A7R III? Michael Topham finds out

Pioneers and icons

Andy Westlake looks at how cameras have evolved, focusing on some iconic and innovative designs

Best photography books

Photography books: your favourites and ours

Regulars

7 days

Reader Portfolio

Inbox

Final Analysis

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham

