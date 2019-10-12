Amateur Photographer 12 October 2019

Amateur Photographer 12 October 2019 Cover for web

What’s in AP 12 October

How it all began
Amy Davies and Nigel Atherton guide you through AP’s long history and the major landmarks in 135 years of photo history

Win a Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art
Your chance to win this superb competition prize

135 greatest photography tips
To celebrate AP turning 135, we share 135 tips and techniques so you can capture amazing images – in every genre

Favourite photos of the past 135 years
AP’s editorial staff and a selection of AP readers reveal some of the pictures that have made a big impression on them

AP’s most loyal readers
We tracked down some of AP’s longest-serving readers  – here they are

Behind the print
How Maarten Mellemans gets his images print ready

Sony Alpha 7R IV
It breaks the 50MP barrier, but how else does the A7R IV improve on the excellent A7R III? Michael Topham finds out

Pioneers and icons
Andy Westlake looks at how cameras have evolved, focusing on some iconic and innovative designs

Best photography books
Photography books: your favourites and ours

Regulars
7 days
Reader Portfolio
Inbox
Final Analysis

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham

 

