Amateur Photographer 12 January 2019

What’s in AP 12 January 2019

Get the black & white film look

Expert James Paterson gives you a masterclass on how to transform your digital images into black & white analog classics by using simple tools

Emperors of the ice

Wildlife photographer Sue Flood talks to AP about her stunning new book on emperor penguins

Location guide

Why Devoke Water in the Lakes is a great photographic location

Photo Insight

The story behind the hummingbird image that won the Black & White category of Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Move over, Lightroom

James Paterson explores DxO’s PhotoLab 2 – it could be your new favourite raw editor

Join the club

We talk to Dartford Photographic Society, which celebrates its centenary in 2019

Nikon Z 6 review

Michael Topham finds out if the Nikon Z 6 is an amazing all-rounder

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

This is probably the best smartphone that photographers can buy, says Andy Westlake

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Shoe’, 1900-1914, by Harris & Ewing Inc

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Tech Talk

