Amateur Photographer 12 January 2019

Get the black & white film look
Expert James Paterson gives you a masterclass on how to transform your digital images into black & white analog classics by using simple tools
Emperors of the ice
Wildlife photographer Sue Flood talks to AP about her stunning new book on emperor penguins
Location guide
Why Devoke Water in the Lakes is a great photographic location
Photo Insight
The story behind the hummingbird image that won the Black & White category of Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Move over, Lightroom
James Paterson explores DxO’s PhotoLab 2 – it could be your new favourite raw editor
Join the club
We talk to Dartford Photographic Society, which celebrates its centenary in 2019
Nikon Z 6 review
Michael Topham finds out if the Nikon Z 6 is an amazing all-rounder
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
This is probably the best smartphone that photographers can buy, says Andy Westlake
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Shoe’, 1900-1914, by Harris & Ewing Inc
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Paul Sanders / Sue Flood
