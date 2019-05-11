Amateur Photographer 11 May 2019

What’s in AP 11 May
Food, glorious food
We speak to some of the 2019 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year winners about how they approach all manner of food subjects
Quick off the mark
Ailsa McWhinnie speaks to three photographers who are on a fast track to success
Rising star
AP talks to the young landscape and wildlifephotographer Jake Kneale
Photo insight
Emily Garthwaite tells usabout her heartbreaking image of a sun bear
Capture modern engineering
Enter this photography competition for yourchance to win cash prizes
Take two
Claire Gillo reveals how to master the art of double exposing on film
Olympus OM-D E-M1X
Andy Westlake reviews Olympus’s innovative new flagship camera
Google Pixel 3 XL
Andy Westlake tests Google’s new smartphone
Competition
Win a place on a portrait workshop to photograph Japanese geisha
Legends of photography
Oliver Atwell considers a pioneer in the field of colour photojournalism who documented global culture
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Join the club
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Jake Kneale / Matt Wilson
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital