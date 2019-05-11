Amateur Photographer 11 May 2019

Amateur Photographer 11 May 2019 Cover

What’s in AP 11 May

 

Food, glorious food
We speak to some of the 2019 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year winners about how they approach all manner of food subjects

Quick off the mark
Ailsa McWhinnie speaks to three photographers who are on a fast track to success

Rising star
AP talks to the young landscape and wildlifephotographer Jake Kneale

Photo insight
Emily Garthwaite tells usabout her heartbreaking image of a sun bear

Capture modern engineering
Enter this photography competition for yourchance to win cash prizes

Take two
Claire Gillo reveals how to master the art of double exposing on film

Olympus OM-D E-M1X
Andy Westlake reviews Olympus’s innovative new flagship camera

Google Pixel 3 XL
Andy Westlake tests Google’s new smartphone

Competition
Win a place on a portrait workshop to photograph Japanese geisha

Legends of photography
Oliver Atwell considers a pioneer in the field of colour photojournalism who documented global culture

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Join the club
Accessories
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Jake Kneale / Matt Wilson

 

