Amateur Photographer 11 May 2019

What’s in AP 11 May

Food, glorious food

We speak to some of the 2019 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year winners about how they approach all manner of food subjects

Quick off the mark

Ailsa McWhinnie speaks to three photographers who are on a fast track to success

Rising star

AP talks to the young landscape and wildlifephotographer Jake Kneale

Photo insight

Emily Garthwaite tells usabout her heartbreaking image of a sun bear

Capture modern engineering

Enter this photography competition for yourchance to win cash prizes

Take two

Claire Gillo reveals how to master the art of double exposing on film

Olympus OM-D E-M1X

Andy Westlake reviews Olympus’s innovative new flagship camera

Google Pixel 3 XL

Andy Westlake tests Google’s new smartphone

Competition

Win a place on a portrait workshop to photograph Japanese geisha

Legends of photography

Oliver Atwell considers a pioneer in the field of colour photojournalism who documented global culture

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Join the club

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Jake Kneale / Matt Wilson

