What’s in Amateur Photographer 11 July 2020

7 days

It’s good to share

What went wrong for Olympus?

Keeping it sharp

Inbox

Ace MPB accessories

Revved up: Jon Nicholson

Lockdown art

There’s no place like home – tips for people photos

Join the club

Fujifilm X-T4 full review

Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G review

Accessories

Tech talk

Buying Guide: DSLR lenses

Final Analysis

COVER PICTURES © Cornelius Loruenser / © Sam Millis-Howe

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine! Find current subscription offers on

our website: shop.kelsey.co.uk/AMP

Contact: subs@kelsey.co.uk

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please call 01959 543 747.

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital