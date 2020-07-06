What’s in Amateur Photographer 11 July 2020
7 days
It’s good to share
What went wrong for Olympus?
Keeping it sharp
Inbox
Ace MPB accessories
Revved up: Jon Nicholson
Lockdown art
There’s no place like home – tips for people photos
Join the club
Fujifilm X-T4 full review
Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G review
Accessories
Tech talk
Buying Guide: DSLR lenses
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURES © Cornelius Loruenser / © Sam Millis-Howe
