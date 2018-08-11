Amateur Photographer 11 August 2018

The liberation of Mosul
The story behind photojournalist Ivor Prickett’s front-line images

Take the high road
Steve Davey shares his expertise on using high ISO in low-light interiors

The surreal truth
We talk to Antony Penrose, the son of photographer Lee Miller, about her key role in the British surrealist movement

Photo insight
David Tipling explains how he captured a striking avian photograph

Behind the scenes: Bodiam Castle
AP joined the Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow at this National Trust property

Lightroom tips
Pro James Paterson shows how to get white balance and colour correction right

Britain’s first (and last) 35mm SLR
John Wade recounts the fascinating story of the Wrayflex camera

Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 EF
Michael Topham reviews this fast and affordable short telephoto prime lens

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Bentley Continental GT3 Blancpain’, 2018, by Jonny Henchman

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk

