Amateur Photographer 11 August 2018

What’s in AP 11 August 2018
The liberation of Mosul
The story behind photojournalist Ivor Prickett’s front-line images
Take the high road
Steve Davey shares his expertise on using high ISO in low-light interiors
The surreal truth
We talk to Antony Penrose, the son of photographer Lee Miller, about her key role in the British surrealist movement
Photo insight
David Tipling explains how he captured a striking avian photograph
Behind the scenes: Bodiam Castle
AP joined the Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow at this National Trust property
Lightroom tips
Pro James Paterson shows how to get white balance and colour correction right
Britain’s first (and last) 35mm SLR
John Wade recounts the fascinating story of the Wrayflex camera
Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 EF
Michael Topham reviews this fast and affordable short telephoto prime lens
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Bentley Continental GT3 Blancpain’, 2018, by Jonny Henchman
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Chris Putnam/Alamy Stock Photo
