Amateur Photographer 11 August 2018

The liberation of Mosul

The story behind photojournalist Ivor Prickett’s front-line images

Take the high road

Steve Davey shares his expertise on using high ISO in low-light interiors

The surreal truth

We talk to Antony Penrose, the son of photographer Lee Miller, about her key role in the British surrealist movement

Photo insight

David Tipling explains how he captured a striking avian photograph

Behind the scenes: Bodiam Castle

AP joined the Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow at this National Trust property

Lightroom tips

Pro James Paterson shows how to get white balance and colour correction right

Britain’s first (and last) 35mm SLR

John Wade recounts the fascinating story of the Wrayflex camera

Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 EF

Michael Topham reviews this fast and affordable short telephoto prime lens

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Bentley Continental GT3 Blancpain’, 2018, by Jonny Henchman

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Chris Putnam/Alamy Stock Photo

