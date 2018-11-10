Amateur Photographer 10 November 2018

What’s in AP 10 November 2018



Heavenly bodies

Expert Matty Graham shows you how to shoot for the stars with his tips on astrophotography

Lest we forget

To commemorate a century since the end of the First World War, we present a collection of features. First up, Richard van Emden’s book 1918

A forgotten front

Images from Egypt and Palestine during WWI

Searching for the past

A fascinating project using re-enactors with a ‘soldier’s camera’

Making a new world

A new IWM photographic exhibition looks at the period immediately after the First World War

Christmas cover competition

Enter our competition for your chance to see your picture on our Christmas issue cover

Location lighting

Peter Searle tests out Rotolight’s AEOS and NEO 2

Canon EOS R

Michael Topham tests Canon’s long-awaited full-frame mirrorless

Benro FH100M2 filter holder

Andy Westlake discovers all about this innovative design from Benro

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Night watch at salmon farm’, 2018, by Euan Myles

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

Cover pictures © Mario D’Onofrio / Richard van Emden / IWM

