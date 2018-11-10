Amateur Photographer 10 November 2018

What’s in AP 10 November 2018
Heavenly bodies
Expert Matty Graham shows you how to shoot for the stars with his tips on astrophotography
Lest we forget
To commemorate a century since the end of the First World War, we present a collection of features. First up, Richard van Emden’s book 1918
A forgotten front
Images from Egypt and Palestine during WWI
Searching for the past
A fascinating project using re-enactors with a ‘soldier’s camera’
Making a new world
A new IWM photographic exhibition looks at the period immediately after the First World War
Christmas cover competition
Enter our competition for your chance to see your picture on our Christmas issue cover
Location lighting
Peter Searle tests out Rotolight’s AEOS and NEO 2
Canon EOS R
Michael Topham tests Canon’s long-awaited full-frame mirrorless
Benro FH100M2 filter holder
Andy Westlake discovers all about this innovative design from Benro
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Night watch at salmon farm’, 2018, by Euan Myles
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
Cover pictures © Mario D’Onofrio / Richard van Emden / IWM
