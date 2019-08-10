Amateur Photographer 10 August 2019

What’s in AP 10 August
EISA Maestro UK
We showcase the third-placed photos of the EISA Maestro UK competition
High in the sky
Tom Mackie shows you how you can control and maximise the harsh sun’s potential, to help you create images with impact
Off the scale
Matthijs Kuijpers has photographed over 2,000 reptiles and amphibians. He tells Amy Davies about his 30-year quest
Location guide
Dave Fieldhouse shares his expertise on shooting Mevagissey in Cornwall
Double take
An award-winning project explores twinhood in Nigeria, finds Amy Davies
20 money-saving DIY hacks
Matty Graham’s tips, hacks and cheats will help you improve your image-making on a budget
Reflex action
John Wade gives us a peek into the wonderful world of roll film SLRs
Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD
This large-aperture wideangle zoom hits the sweet spot for Sony full-frame mirrorless users, says Andy Westlake
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Join the Club
Accessories
Tech Talk
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURES © Tom Mackie / © John Wade
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital