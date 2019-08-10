Amateur Photographer 10 August 2019

What’s in AP 10 August

EISA Maestro UK

We showcase the third-placed photos of the EISA Maestro UK competition

High in the sky

Tom Mackie shows you how you can control and maximise the harsh sun’s potential, to help you create images with impact

Off the scale

Matthijs Kuijpers has photographed over 2,000 reptiles and amphibians. He tells Amy Davies about his 30-year quest

Location guide

Dave Fieldhouse shares his expertise on shooting Mevagissey in Cornwall

Double take

An award-winning project explores twinhood in Nigeria, finds Amy Davies

20 money-saving DIY hacks

Matty Graham’s tips, hacks and cheats will help you improve your image-making on a budget

Reflex action

John Wade gives us a peek into the wonderful world of roll film SLRs

Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD

This large-aperture wideangle zoom hits the sweet spot for Sony full-frame mirrorless users, says Andy Westlake

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Join the Club

Accessories

Tech Talk

Final Analysis

COVER PICTURES © Tom Mackie / © John Wade

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital