Amateur Photographer 1 September 2018

First Look
Andy Westlake checks out Nikon’s brand new, full-frame mirrorless cameras: the Z7 and Z6

People perfect
Matt Parry explains how to get the best out of people for travel portraiture

Living the dream
Amy Davies speaks to two National Geographic Traveller photographers to find out how they made it into the coveted brand

APOY Round 7
Your chance to enter Round 7: World in motion

Behind the scenes: Lacock Abbey
Geoff Harris joined the Panasonic Lumix Roadshow at Lacock Abbey

Come into contact
All you need to know about old-style contact sheet printing

Canon EOS 4000D
We review Canon’s most basic entry-level DSLR

Sigma 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art
Michael Topham reviews Sigma’s portrait lens

Huawei P20 Pro
Andy Westlake tests the latest high-tech, triple-camera smartphone

Buying Guide
Comprehensive list of cameras and lenses with our ratings

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Geometric Photogram’, 2017, by Sosi Vartanesyan

Regulars
7 days
Legends of Photography
Inbox
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts

