Amateur Photographer 1 September 2018

What’s in AP 1 September 2018
First Look
Andy Westlake checks out Nikon’s brand new, full-frame mirrorless cameras: the Z7 and Z6
People perfect
Matt Parry explains how to get the best out of people for travel portraiture
Living the dream
Amy Davies speaks to two National Geographic Traveller photographers to find out how they made it into the coveted brand
APOY Round 7
Your chance to enter Round 7: World in motion
Behind the scenes: Lacock Abbey
Geoff Harris joined the Panasonic Lumix Roadshow at Lacock Abbey
Come into contact
All you need to know about old-style contact sheet printing
Canon EOS 4000D
We review Canon’s most basic entry-level DSLR
Sigma 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art
Michael Topham reviews Sigma’s portrait lens
Huawei P20 Pro
Andy Westlake tests the latest high-tech, triple-camera smartphone
Buying Guide
Comprehensive list of cameras and lenses with our ratings
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Geometric Photogram’, 2017, by Sosi Vartanesyan
Regulars
7 days
Legends of Photography
Inbox
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
