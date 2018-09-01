Amateur Photographer 1 September 2018

What’s in AP 1 September 2018

First Look

Andy Westlake checks out Nikon’s brand new, full-frame mirrorless cameras: the Z7 and Z6

People perfect

Matt Parry explains how to get the best out of people for travel portraiture

Living the dream

Amy Davies speaks to two National Geographic Traveller photographers to find out how they made it into the coveted brand

APOY Round 7

Your chance to enter Round 7: World in motion

Behind the scenes: Lacock Abbey

Geoff Harris joined the Panasonic Lumix Roadshow at Lacock Abbey

Come into contact

All you need to know about old-style contact sheet printing

Canon EOS 4000D

We review Canon’s most basic entry-level DSLR

Sigma 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

Michael Topham reviews Sigma’s portrait lens

Huawei P20 Pro

Andy Westlake tests the latest high-tech, triple-camera smartphone

Buying Guide

Comprehensive list of cameras and lenses with our ratings

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Geometric Photogram’, 2017, by Sosi Vartanesyan

Regulars

7 days

Legends of Photography

Inbox

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURE © Nikon

