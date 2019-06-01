Amateur Photographer 1 June 2019

What’s in AP 1 June 2019
Close encounters
Be inspired and improve your close-up, macro and micro photography, as award winners of the Close-up Photographer of the Year competition share their techniques
Never out of fashion
The archive of legendary fashion photographer Norman Parkinson is being explored in depth for the first time ever. Steve Fairclough speaks to the key people who have been working on it
Wildlife watch
Tips for how best to photograph barn owls
Master profiles
Recently introduced to Lightroom, Profiles are the best way to kick-start your image editing. James Paterson has 20 top tips to get you up and running
APOY Round 4 launch
Your chance to enter Round 4: Perfect Portraits
Go big or go home
Matty Graham tries out the Nikon Coolpix P1000, which offers a huge 24-3000mm equivalent focal range
What a whopper
John Wade takes us through Nikon’s amazing E2 series of digital SLRs
Buying Guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Final Analysis
Damien Demolder considers…‘Faces of an Epidemic’, 2018, by Philip Montgomery
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
