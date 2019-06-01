Amateur Photographer 1 June 2019

What’s in AP 1 June 2019

Close encounters

Be inspired and improve your close-up, macro and micro photography, as award winners of the Close-up Photographer of the Year competition share their techniques

Never out of fashion

The archive of legendary fashion photographer Norman Parkinson is being explored in depth for the first time ever. Steve Fairclough speaks to the key people who have been working on it

Wildlife watch

Tips for how best to photograph barn owls

Master profiles

Recently introduced to Lightroom, Profiles are the best way to kick-start your image editing. James Paterson has 20 top tips to get you up and running

APOY Round 4 launch

Your chance to enter Round 4: Perfect Portraits

Go big or go home

Matty Graham tries out the Nikon Coolpix P1000, which offers a huge 24-3000mm equivalent focal range

What a whopper

John Wade takes us through Nikon’s amazing E2 series of digital SLRs

Buying Guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis

Damien Demolder considers…‘Faces of an Epidemic’, 2018, by Philip Montgomery

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURES © Edwin Giesbers / Norman Parkinson Archive/Iconic Images

