Amateur Photographer 1 February 2020

What’s in AP 1 February 2020
7 days: This week’s news
It’s good to share: Readers’ pictures
Treasured snaps
Inbox
A prize year
Photo Stories
Fix your old photos
Reader Portfolio
Join the Club
Sony Alpha 6600: full review
Film Stars: the Compass
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
Buying Guide
Legends of photography
COVER PICTURE © Peter Cech / NPOTY 2019
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital