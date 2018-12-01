Amateur Photographer 1 December 2018

Amateur Photographer 1 December 2018 front cover for web

What’s in AP 1 December 2018

 

Photo stories
World Press Photo award nominee Javier Arcenillas talks about his project

Join the club
Ware & District Photographic Society

Island abstractions
Lynne Douglas on her abstract approach to landscape photography, and how you can achieve stunning results as well

See the light
A studio shoot with top photographer Clive Booth

The people person
Street photography tips from Niall McDiarmid

The appliance of science
The winners of the IET’s photography competition

Classics revisited
We recreate Irving Penn’s portrait of Mary Jane Russell from 1951

Panasonic Lumix LX100 II
Andy Westlake tests Panasonic’s enthusiast-focused compact

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art
Michael Topham tests this stunning standard zoom

Buying Guide
Our comprehensive 12-page listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses, with ratings

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Oblique Strategies’, 2018, by Edmond Terakopian

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURE © Lynne Douglas

 

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital

 