Amateur Photographer 1 December 2018

What’s in AP 1 December 2018

Photo stories

World Press Photo award nominee Javier Arcenillas talks about his project

Join the club

Ware & District Photographic Society

Island abstractions

Lynne Douglas on her abstract approach to landscape photography, and how you can achieve stunning results as well

See the light

A studio shoot with top photographer Clive Booth

The people person

Street photography tips from Niall McDiarmid

The appliance of science

The winners of the IET’s photography competition

Classics revisited

We recreate Irving Penn’s portrait of Mary Jane Russell from 1951

Panasonic Lumix LX100 II

Andy Westlake tests Panasonic’s enthusiast-focused compact

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art

Michael Topham tests this stunning standard zoom

Buying Guide

Our comprehensive 12-page listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses, with ratings

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Oblique Strategies’, 2018, by Edmond Terakopian

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURE © Lynne Douglas

