Amateur Photographer 1 December 2018

What’s in AP 1 December 2018
Photo stories
World Press Photo award nominee Javier Arcenillas talks about his project
Join the club
Ware & District Photographic Society
Island abstractions
Lynne Douglas on her abstract approach to landscape photography, and how you can achieve stunning results as well
See the light
A studio shoot with top photographer Clive Booth
The people person
Street photography tips from Niall McDiarmid
The appliance of science
The winners of the IET’s photography competition
Classics revisited
We recreate Irving Penn’s portrait of Mary Jane Russell from 1951
Panasonic Lumix LX100 II
Andy Westlake tests Panasonic’s enthusiast-focused compact
Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art
Michael Topham tests this stunning standard zoom
Buying Guide
Our comprehensive 12-page listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses, with ratings
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Oblique Strategies’, 2018, by Edmond Terakopian
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
COVER PICTURE © Lynne Douglas
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital