Top 10 reasons to go on AP Photography Holidays March 21, 2022

Amateur Photographer Photography Holidays offer a unique opportunity to travel to incredible destinations around the world. We share the top 10 reasons you should join us on one of our tours

Amateur Photographer Photography Holidays, in association with Zoom Photo Tours, offers unique photo adventures to amazing destinations around the globe, perfectly tailored specifically for photographers.

Here are the top 10 reasons to join us one of our photography holidays:

Travel to bucket list destinations

Whether you’re interested in capturing the Northern Lights or seeing Tigers in India – this is a great opportunity to tick off experiences on your bucket list. Travel broadens the mind, feeds the soul and ignites our creativity. Being in nature makes us feel connected to the world and boosts our mental health. As a photographer what could be better than finding yourself in a beautiful location filled with visual wonder?

You don’t have to travel beyond the UK

Travel broadens the mind and ignites our creativity. We offer fantastic opportunities to travel around the world – but there are also fantastic opportunities to see what the UK has to offer. If you’re based in the UK, you don’t have to go very far. From wildlife to landscapes, you can be guaranteed of capturing spectacular subjects for photography.

Personal guidance from world-leading photographers

Personal guidance and tuition of world-leading and award-winning photographers including daily photo activities, image-editing workshops and lectures to help you improve your photography.

Quality time in the field

From the first day of our trips, the focus will be solely on photography. We travel in small groups and spend a lot of time out in the field.

When you are not shooting, you will be in image-editing workshops, using Lightroom, as well as have joint picture reviews where you will receive constructive feedback on your pictures.

Organised by a professional team

AP Photo Tours have been developed by a professional team at Zoom Photo Tours, with a lifetime’s experience in the travel industry. Zoom Photo Tours have been the leading provider of photography trips since 2013, so you can be assured of a great holiday adventure.

Good food, quality hotels, reliable transportation are provided during the trip, most of which is included in the listed price, allowing you to simply join us and focus entirely on photography.

A dedicated Tour Coordinator from Zoom Photo Tours takes care of the logistics and leaves the tutor free to concentrate on the photography. Plus, experienced local agents will be on hand to ensure the smooth running of each tour.

Suitable for any photographer

AP photography holidays are suitable for all photographers – from beginners to more advanced shooters. There is a trip that will tantalise all photo taste buds!

Running throughout 2022 and 2023, with more to come, our workshops span everything from photographing birds at Slimbridge to tigers in India; from the scenic landscapes of Skye to the tropical rainforests of Costa Rica.

Try something new

Whether you want to develop existing skills or have a go at something completely new. Our tours will offer you the chance to experience photography in a different way, try new genres and spark inspiration.

Contact before, during and after the tour

Before the trip, travel coordinators will answer any questions you may have about the trip or the class. Help can be provided if you want to arrive a few days before the trip begins or providing suggestions for the best flight to get to the destination. If you want to stay a few days extra at the destination and experience something else, the travel coordinators will be happy to develop a program that suits your wishes.

After each tour/workshop, we send out an evaluation that you anonymously can fill in with your thoughts about the tour/workshop, so that we can make your photo adventure a little better next time.

Picture of the Year

Everyone who has participated in our trips/workshops during the year can participate in Zoom’s ‘Picture of the Year’, where the first prize is a gift card of 5.000 SEK.

We recently featured the top three images from the 2021 tours, which you can view here: Zoom Photo Tours Picture of the Year 2021

Previous attendees loved it!

The trip to India’s tiger parks was very well organized. It was clear instructions from everyone (Tom, Alexander and Harri) always left the same message. Tom is a very nice and pleasant photographer leader who shares his experiences and advice. He takes good care of all the participants in a very good way.

Good that Alexander from Zoom was taking care of all the practical things such as accommodation, meals, transportation, etc. In addition, he contributed to the fine atmosphere that was on the trip. It is very valuable that you have a representative from Zoom on your trips. The local tour guide Harri was absolutely fantastic as a guide and he could also tell a lot about Indian culture and history.

Bengt Asplund – The Tigers of India

Just want to take the opportunity to thank you for a nice photo tour. Very educational. In addition to having met some new exciting photographers and having the opportunity to take many great pictures, I have to say that Serkan Günes have convinced me photograph scenery with a tele lens now too! Super fun!

Dennis Berggren – Iceland Photo Adventure

Thank you very much for a great trip with Mats and Daniel. Mats guided us wonderfully and I have received new impulses for my photography and Daniel very well with the organization, especially when flexibility was required. So thank you Zoom Photo Tours for an excellent trip!

Markus Rottländer – Expedition Island

Bonus reason: Wildlife Conservation

Some trips will have wildlife conservation as a common thread throughout. Participants will not only experience and photograph some animals, including endangered species, but also learn more about the problems in the places you visit and support the conservation work.

Zoom Photo Tours is the largest photo tour operator in the Nordic countries and one of Europe’s three largest.

The company was established in 2013 and runs around 60 to 70 photo tours per year. From short two-day workshops to overseas tours all over the world.

All of the tours are led by world-leading and award-winning photographers who are there to help the guests to improve their photography skills. Zoom Photo Tours has more than £120,000 in travel guarantee under the Travel Guarantee Act.

