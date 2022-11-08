Lofoten Winter Magic with Serkan Günes & Florian Warnecke

20-26 February 2023

Location: Lofoten

Experience Lofoten, one of the world’s most beautiful areas, during wintertime under the guidance of award-winning landscape photographer Serkan Günes in collaboration with Florian Warnecke.

The sea meeting the steep mountain cliffs makes Lofoten one of the most beautiful places in the world, and it has long been loved by photographers from all over the world. The weather often changes, causing the changes in light to interact with the rocks and the sea. Small, picturesque fishing villages and a vast array of birds bring nature to life. Wonderfully placed sandy beaches between the mountains, and brutal rocky coasts gives us a variety of photo subjects that is frankly limitless.

In wintertime, when we visit the area, the snow and weather make the already dramatic landscape even more spectacular.

Highlights:

Amazing photo opportunities in Lofoten’s mighty landscape.

Carefully selected locations by Florian and Serkan. Including Haukland, perhaps the most beautiful beach in Norway and Hamnøy with its iconic red cottages.

Participation and guidance from Serkan Günes and Florian Warnecke.

Lectures and image editing with Serkan Günes and Florian Warnecke.

Image reviews and constructive image criticism.

Itinerary

Day 1 (20/2) – Welcome to Lofoten

We will meet Serkan Günes and Florian Wernecke, who will show us around the dramatic surroundings of Lofoten, at Harstad-Narvik airport in Evenes around 15.00. Now, a 2,5-hour long bus ride await us, before we arrive at Skåringen which will be our hotel for the first three nights.

After checking in, Serkan and Florian will tell us and show pictures of some of the places we will visit in the coming days. Afterwards, a delicious welcome dinner is served at the hotel. With a bit of luck with the weather, after dinner we will head out into the surrounding areas and photograph the Northern Lights in one of the world’s most beautiful places. (D)

Days 2-5 (21-25/2) – Four full photo days in Lofoten

During your stay in Lofoten, Serkan and Florian will take you to some of their favourite places. The sea meeting the steep mountain cliffs makes the area one of the most beautiful places in the world, and it has long been loved by photographers from all over the world.

The weather changes frequently, causing the changes in light to play with the rocks and the sea, providing us with opportunities for fantastic pictures. Wonderfully placed sandy beaches between the mountains, and brutal rocky coasts make the variety of photo opportunities limitless.

Serkan and Florian are always on hand for personal guidance, tips and advice. We will also have a number of practical tutorials out in the field where they will show us their thought process for image creation with the beautiful surroundings. At Vareid we are reminded once again of the beautiful and dramatic coastline that surrounds us. Here, as in many other places we visit, we can use long shutter speeds to create impactful images of the water hitting the beautiful rock formations. In many places in Lofoten we are met by a restless sea that adds another dimension to our pictures, but if we have luck with the weather, we can also capture the clouds that along with the mountains are reflected in the water like a mirror.

We will of course also photograph some of the most famous places in Lofoten. At Reine we photograph the iconic red cottages that cause a colourful contrast to the mighty mountain that rises in the background. When we are not out shooting, we will continue to work with our images in front of the computer and we will get editing tips. As well as joint image reviews where we get feedback and constructive criticism from both Serkan and Florian. Halfway into the trip, on 23/2, we check out of our hotel and head down to the southern part of Lofoten and check in at Brygga Restaurant & Hotel located in Sørvågen, very close to Reine.

On the last evening, Serkan and Florian will select the “image of the trip”, which automatically advances to the final of the competition Image of the Year. (B, L, D)

Day 6 (26/2) – Return home

After a number of days filled with photography, we check out of our hotel and start the journey back to Harstad-Narvik airport in Evenes and the waiting flights home. (B)

Price: £1,995 / $2,220

What’s included?

Bus transportation according to the programme.

Accommodation according to the programme as part of double rooms/apartments. (Single room supplement. £ 350 or USD 400)

Meals according to program (indicated by B= breakfast, L=Lunch, D=dinner).

Daily photo activities.

Participation from Serkan Günes during the trip.

Participation of Florian Warnecke during the trip.

Workshops and lectures during the trip.

Participation of a host from Zoom Photo Tours.

Hotel and other local taxes and fees.

Excluded: Flights to Evenes, costs of a personal nature, such as drink with your meal, cancellation protection / travel insurance.

You should be at the airport in Evenes no later than around 15.00 on FEB 20 and do not book your return flight until around 15.00 on FEB 26.

What should I bring?

A camera

We recommend taking a wide-angle lens of at least 24mm and a telephoto lens such as 70-200mm.

A mono- or tripod

Extra batteries, charger etc

Laptop with editing software

Warm and waterproof clothing

A more detailed equipment list will be provided in the information material you will receive prior to the trip.