Up to 59% discount on memory cards with Prime Sale!

October 12, 2022
More Prime Sale news: we have found discounts of up to a gargantuan 59% on a number of SanDisk, Lexar and Samsung SD and microSD memory cards. Exciting stuff- you could even say it’s raining memory cards!
There is quite a range available in terms of memory, prices, and types of memory cards for enthusiasts, professional photographers and videographers alike. But hurry- you only have until midnight today to cash in on these deals. Take a look below to see some of our picks.
Prime Sale SanDisk Memory Card deals:
128GB SanDisk Memory Cards:
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB (120MB/s) – £12.99 (save 41%)
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB (150MB/s) – £15.99 (save 59%)
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB (180MB/s) – £20.99 (save 25%)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB (170MB/s) – £23.49 (save 45%)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB (200MB/s) – £25.99 (save 24%)
256GB SanDisk Memory Cards:
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB (120MB/s) – £25.49 (save 46%)
- SanDisk Extreme 256GB (150MB/s) – £35.49 (save 54%)
- SanDisk Extreme 256GB (180MB/s) – £42.99 (save 31%)
Prime Sale Lexar Memory Card deals:
32GB Lexar Memory Cards:
- Lexar Professional 2000x (300MB/s) – £34.99 (save 21%)
128GB Lexar Memory Cards:
- Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB (250MB/s) – £29.99 (save 25%)
256GB Lexar Memory Cards:
- Lexar Professional 1667x 256GB (250MB/s) – £74.49 (save 16%)
Prime Sale Samsung Memory Card deals:
128GB Samsung Micro Memory Cards:
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB (13oMB/s) – £10.99 (save 27%)
- Samsung PRO Plus 128GB (160MB/s) – £12.99 (save 43%)
256GB Samsung Micro Memory Cards:
- Samsung PRO Plus 256GB (MB/s) – £22.50 (save 48%)
These are just some of the deals available until midnight today but don’t forget to do your own searches on Amazon Prime if you’re looking for deals on specific products. Good luck!
*Disclaimer, we earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links.
