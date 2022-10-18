Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2 Pro Editions announced October 18, 2022

Following the successful launching of the Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2 earlier this year, Rotolight has now announced the NEO 3 and AEOS 2 Pro Edition lights. As per their name, the Pro Editions build on the features of their award-winning predecessors, notably increasing the amount of continuous light output, and including built-in support for Godox, Profoto, Elinchrom, Neewer and Pixapro flash receivers, which is an industry first.

The Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2 Pro Edition lights campaign will run on Indiegogo until November 18. For more information visit www.rotolight.com/timetogopro.

From: Rotolight: London, UK, 11th October 2022: Following the success of launching the Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2: the most successful photography & video LED light ever in Kickstarter history, Rotolight, today announce a brand-new campaign via the pioneering tech innovation platform, Indiegogo, for the NEO 3 and AEOS 2 PRO Edition lights.

Since their launch, British-made NEO 3 and AEOS 2 have received industry-wide praise from the creative community and press outlets alike, and have since gone on to sell tens of thousands of units post-launch.

Winners of multiple awards including Amateur Photographers Lighting Product of the Year; Digital Camera’s best LED panel of 2022, T3 Platinum award and Photographer News Best on Camera Flash, the new PRO Edition NEO 3 and AEOS 2 lights build on the incredible success of the previous models.

Brightness Boost: Up to +25% greater continuous light output than previous models, giving more power whenever it’s required.

Up to +25% greater continuous light output than previous models, giving more power whenever it’s required. GODOX Compatibility: Inbuilt Godox, Profoto, Elinchrom, Neewer & Pixapro flash receivers (an industry first), provide ultimate flexibility for photographers wanting to wirelessly integrate Rotolight into existing systems or utilise transmitters they already own with Rotolight’s worlds first RGBWW flash capability.

Inbuilt Godox, Profoto, Elinchrom, Neewer & Pixapro flash receivers (an industry first), provide ultimate flexibility for photographers wanting to wirelessly integrate Rotolight into existing systems or utilise transmitters they already own with Rotolight’s worlds first RGBWW flash capability. Masters of Light™ Preset Packs: Including over 100+ built-in exclusive special effects, GEL and HSI colour presets and accompanying tutorial videos from some of the world’s leading photographers and Emmy-winning filmmakers at your fingertips. With SFX presets designed by Two-time Emmy® Award winner Roy Wagner (Nightmare on Elm Street, House, Ray Donovan), Emmy® Winning Visual FX Veteran Stefan Lange, (Batman, Tombraider, No Time to Die), Cinematographer of the Year 2021, Denson Baker, (The Colour Room, Ophelia, The Lumineers) and HSI/Gel presets designed by leading portrait and fashion photographers, Jake Hicks, Sam Nash and Jason Lanier. Simply select your favourite creatives’ presets directly from within the light or via the Rotolight app, with an on-screen colour preview, delivering powerful creative options that save precious time on shoot.

Including over 100+ built-in exclusive special effects, GEL and HSI colour presets and accompanying tutorial videos from some of the world’s leading photographers and Emmy-winning filmmakers at your fingertips. With SFX presets designed by Two-time Emmy® Award winner Roy Wagner (Nightmare on Elm Street, House, Ray Donovan), Emmy® Winning Visual FX Veteran Stefan Lange, (Batman, Tombraider, No Time to Die), Cinematographer of the Year 2021, Denson Baker, (The Colour Room, Ophelia, The Lumineers) and HSI/Gel presets designed by leading portrait and fashion photographers, Jake Hicks, Sam Nash and Jason Lanier. Simply select your favourite creatives’ presets directly from within the light or via the Rotolight app, with an on-screen colour preview, delivering powerful creative options that save precious time on shoot. Kelvin Presets (CCT mode): Featuring all-new ‘quick-access’ Kelvin presets in CCT mode giving quick access to popular lighting scenarios including 5600K (daylight), 3200K tungsten, 4600K (midpoint), saving time on shoot.

Featuring all-new ‘quick-access’ Kelvin presets in CCT mode giving quick access to popular lighting scenarios including 5600K (daylight), 3200K tungsten, 4600K (midpoint), saving time on shoot. Hardware Upgrades: Featuring signature PRO editions solid aluminium dials on NEO 3 and metallic red anodised handles on AEOS 2.

Featuring signature PRO editions solid aluminium dials on NEO 3 and metallic red anodised handles on AEOS 2. 4 NEW Special FX (SFX) for filmmakers: Including ‘Fireworks’, ‘Candle’, ‘Disco’ and ‘Throb’ along with numerous enhancements to many of the existing suite of SFX already found in the standard models, designed by Emmy winning Visual FX veteran Stefan Lange.

Including ‘Fireworks’, ‘Candle’, ‘Disco’ and ‘Throb’ along with numerous enhancements to many of the existing suite of SFX already found in the standard models, designed by Emmy winning Visual FX veteran Stefan Lange. True Aperture Dimming (FDIM): Utilising patent-protected Rotolight technology, calculate and display the light output as an F-stop for a subject at a given distance, ISO and shutter speed, eliminating the need for a light meter.

“As soon as I saw the light they had on my subject and how that colour dropped off on the skin, it was immediately obvious to me it was going to make my life a lot easier. Ultimately it all comes down to quality of light, you have to see it to believe it” Rotolight Master of Light, Jake Hicks.

Rod Aaron Gammons, CEO, Rotolight, said: “We’re delighted to announce Rotolight’s latest campaign and the launch of the NEO 3 and AEOS 2 PRO Editions, which utilise state-of-the-art technology to provide the ultimate lighting tools for photographers and filmmakers around the world. Our engineering teams have been hard at work to deliver the latest features and enhancements, and we’re really excited to see what our customers create with these new lights”

Rotolight has chosen to launch the new PRO Edition lights via Indiegogo, due to its excellent reputation in bringing tech solutions to market and in order to provide exclusive early access and exclusive discounts to the Rotolight user community. Backers will have the ability to order their PRO Edition lights in a variety of options, including multi-light kits and accessory bundles, as well as becoming the first in the world to get their hands on them.

“The new NEO 3 and AEOS 2 pro editions lights are powerful, versatile, and will help take your photography or filmmaking to the next level. The ability to recall my favourite presets at a moment’s notice will save a lot of time on set. I’m also excited to be able to share with the Rotolight community my favourite gels and colours that I use on my professional commercial shoots for leading brands around the world. If you already like the NEO 3 and AEOS 2, you are absolutely going to love these.” Commercial photographer Sam Nash.

