Zoner Photo Studio X gets spring 2022 update March 17, 2022

Zoner Photo Studio X (ZPS X) photo software has just got ‘a hefty update’, which is designed to let photographers have more customised control over their editing processes.

Among the key updates are customised previews, customised thumbnails, a redesigned browser, new blending effects, a more efficient Preview cache, faster Catalog, Fast Preview 1:1 (which lets you see if the preview has the same resolution as the original photo) and Fisheye Lens correction.

For more on the capabilities of ZPS X software read our Zoner Photo Studio X review.

ZPS X photo software is a fully featured raw converter, with photo editing with layers and masks, while the retouching brush and faces tool are useful for enhancing portraits.

The ZPS X software also lets you manage your photo catalogue, allowing you to browse by date, shot location, keywords or folders.

The video below goes into more detail about the spring 2022 updates…

Personalising your UI

Zoner says that, ‘Many ZPS X users have asked for progressing the program’s interface whereas some, prefer a minimalist environment. There are now tons of options to adjust the previews when browsing photographs in the manager module.’

From background colour to the rating labels and various methods of displaying metadata…. photographers can ‘easily’ customise this using the display configurator.

New viewer and slideshow

The Viewer has been improved to allow for greater RAW file support and quick previews.

The look and information can now be set separately for the viewer and slideshow mode.

The slideshow has also been expanded and you can also control the oscillating of photos with the mouse buttons.

You can also select various blending effects and more conveniently control video clip playback.

Manage your photos faster

Quick previews have been simplified. Based on your criteria, ZPS X now selects the best source for either preview speed or display quality.

The Catalog feature has now been optimised and saves thumbnails more efficiently in the Preview cache – this helps to save otherwise needed disk space, for even faster thumbnail loading.

New Print and Video modules

With upcoming plans regarding the printing of photo projects, and especially the development of video processing, users will no longer find the purple Create module in ZPS X.

It has been replaced by two separate modules, Print for creating photo products and the Video module, which is pretty self-explanatory.

There are new features in the Video module, such as exporting an image and new modes of adding clips between clips that already exist on the timeline.

Zonerama gallery updates (N. America only)

The Zonerama free and unlimited gallery has undergone further development.

A new data centre in Florida will allow users and viewers to upload or view photos in the North American region much faster.

This development update has no benefit for European users at this point in time.

Find out more…

You can download a free 30-day trial of ZPS X. To do that and find out more about Zoner software just go to the Zoner website.

Related articles:

Zoner Photo Studio X review (2021 Autumn update)

EISA Awards 2021-22